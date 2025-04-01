Kim Soo Hyun's Knock Off release hits breaks: Disney+ updates drama status to THIS post press con on Kim Sae Ron dating scandal

Amid the growing controversy surrounding actor Kim Soo Hyun and his alleged relationship with the late Kim Sae Ron, the fallout from his March 31 press conference has extended beyond public scrutiny. While Kim Soo Hyun attempted to clear the air regarding the accusations, his appearance only fueled the flames of the ongoing scandal. The most immediate consequence of the press conference was the indefinite delay of his upcoming Disney+ drama, Knock Off, leaving many fans and industry observers questioning the actor’s future in the entertainment world.

The situation took a dramatic turn as online communities became flooded with responses from viewers who had sent complaint emails to Disney+. One post, in particular, gained traction, amassing almost 90,000 views. The post revealed that, despite numerous complaints, the only reply that viewers received from the streaming platform was a simple statement: Knock Off “is not on the current release schedule.” This email response arrived on the same day as Kim Soo Hyun’s press conference, leading many to speculate that the timing was no coincidence.

The original poster (OP) expressed frustration in their comment, saying, “No matter how many complaint emails were sent to Disney+, the only response received was ‘No public schedule.’ I guess Disney didn’t like Kim Soo Hyun’s press conference, considering people started getting responses. I think his penalty fee lawsuit will start soon,” as quoted by Koreaboo. This sparked further debate on social media, as netizens began to wonder if the response regarding Knock Off was a direct result of the negative publicity following the actor’s press conference.

Screenshots of the email responses quickly spread across various social media platforms, confirming that the drama was no longer part of Disney+’s immediate release plans. The confirmation from Disney+ that Knock Off was not on the table right now fueled even more rumors and speculation. With the actor facing serious allegations and a growing backlash from the public, the future of his career seemed to be at risk.

While the actor continues to deny the allegations and insist on his innocence, the damage to his reputation appears to be affecting his projects in real time. Whether the drama will eventually be released or whether the controversy will have a lasting impact on Kim Soo Hyun’s future remains to be seen.