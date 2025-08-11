Hansika Motwani intensifies Sohael Kathuriya divorce rumors with cryptic birthday post, says 'Brought lessons I didn't ask for'

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya have been married for around three years. Now, there is trouble in paradise. The couple is reportedly heading for a divorce. For now, there has been no official confirmation of the couple's divorce. Hansika’s birthday post has fueled the speculation about their alleged divorce.

Hansika Motwani shares cryptic post amid divorce rumors

Hansika Motwani, who celebrated her 34th birthday on August 9, 2025, took to Instagram to share a cryptic message on the occasion. The 105 Minuttess actress posted a serene picture of the sea and penned a note about being ‘humbled’ and ‘grateful’.

In her note, she shared that the year brought her “lessons” she didn’t ask for. Hansika also spoke about the strength she never knew she had.

“...Wrapped in love, topped with cake, and thankful for every little moment. This year brought lessons I didn't ask for and strength I didn't know I had. Heart's full. Phone’s full. Soul’s at peace, Thank you for the birthday magic (sic),” her post read.

Motwani’s Instagram story has been widely interpreted as a comment on her rumored marital troubles with her husband, Sohael Khaturiya. Fans are wondering if it’s a subtle reference to the challenges she has been facing in her personal life.

Hansika Motwani deletes her wedding pictures

Rumors of an alleged rift in their marriage spread when fans noticed that Hansika Motwani had deleted her pictures of the wedding from her Instagram handle. A significant number of photos and videos from her wedding and other moments with Sohael were removed from her profile.

Is Hansika Motwani living separately?

According to several media reports, Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya are no longer living together. It is believed that Hansika has moved back in with her mother, and Sohael is staying with his parents, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s marriage was a lavish affair. The couple exchanged marital vows at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur on December 4, 2022. Sohael is a businessman by profession.

On the work front, Hansika started her career as a child artist in Hindi cinema. Motwani was a part of Hrithik Roshan’s 2003 film, Koi... Mil Gaya. She has predominantly worked in Tamil and Telugu films over the years. She was last seen in the horror film Guardian in 2024.

