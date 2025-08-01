KPop Demon Hunters: BTS’ Jungkook’s Soda Pop cover earns BIG reaction from voice of Jinu, ‘Pointed out a mistake…’

KPop Demon Hunters is one of the most viral things to come out of 2025— we’re looking at you, nine-toothed dolls— and anyone online would have caught a glimpse of the phenomenon by now. BTS have previously expressed their liking towards the movie, including impromptu covers and dance challenges. With 2 possible sequels and a live-action being eyed for the future of the story, it’s unlikely that the connections would die down any time soon. It’s no surprise that the stars behind the show have gotten utterly famous, and the man behind Jinu- not Ahn Hyo Seop- but the singer Andrew Choi, have gained a lot of fans. Reacting to Jungkook’s cover of one of the songs in the Netflix film, he showered praise on the BTS member.

Advertisement

KPop Demon Hunters star calls Jungkook a ‘true vocalist’

In a video shared by Straits Time Online, Andrew Choi, the “The thing that I love about Jungkook is that he sings with such ease, which is a sign of a true vocalist. Jungkook's performance is 11 out of 10,” he said while reacting to a song cover of Soda Pop that the BTS member did casually during a livestream. Watching the video further, he noticed how a lyric error in the track was noticed by the K-pop star. ”Jungkook pointed out a mistake in the movie's OST Soda Pop. I didn't even notice it. No one seemed to have noticed it until Jungkook took a listen to it. So thank you, Jungkook, for that.”

Moreover, another video showed the singer picking his own version of the Saja Boys lineup in real life. He started off with the BTS maknae Jungkook with his superstar power and all-rounder base, and then moved to another maknae from NCT, Mark, for his rapping skills. He continued by adding Cha Eun Woo for visuals, often believed to be the biggest inspiration for the character of Jinu, especially after his Free OST cover with Arden Cho, the voice actor for Rumi. Strong vocalists in the form of EXO’s Baekyun or D.O. were his next pick, and adding to that DAY6’s Young K, would form his version of the perfect demon group from the animated film.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Park Bo Gum receives surprise of lifetime from BTS’ V during The Seasons last show: ‘I’d love to shoot…’