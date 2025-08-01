Park Bo Gum receives surprise of lifetime from BTS’ V during The Seasons last show: ‘I’d love to shoot…’

BTS’ V and Park Bo Gum’s friendship goes way back, and now that both stars have completed their military service, fans have had more opportunities to witness their interactions. After their recent week-long shenanigans-filled trip to Paris for a fashion event, the two have been inseparable. And the singer managed to surprise his industry senior and friend with a video message during the last broadcast of his music talk show, The Seasons: Park Bo Gum's Cantabile. Expressing sadness about being unable to make an appearance in person, V added how he’d like to shoot together someday.

BTS’ V and Park Bo Gum: A friendship made in visual heaven

During a shoot for The Seasons: Park Bo Gum's Cantabile’s last episode with the When Life Gives You Tangerines actor as its MC, BTS member V and Park Bo Gum’s dear friend, made a surprise appearance via a video message. Appearing shocked, the star seated in front of the screen could only stare and mutter an “Oh”, as the supportive clip played in front of him. Meanwhile, the singer said the following over harmonious cheers and claps from the audience.

“Hello! I’m BTS’ V. Since it’s Bo Gum hyung’s [show] Cantabile’s finale episode broadcast, I’m filming this video. Bogum hyung sent me a text, ‘Taehyung-ah, when do you want to come on [the program]?’ But I’m in the US to prepare our next album, and so I couldn’t make it. I find it very unfortunate as well. If one day there is another chance, I’d like to do a shoot together. And, to the audience who have so far cherished and loved Cantabile, I hope you had a great time with Bogum hyung that could turn into a good memory. We will release an amazing album next spring. Please look forward to BTS’ music as well. I’ll work hard! Thank you!”

BTS’ V is a true friend to Park Bo Gum, and while this time their schedules did not match, we hope there could be an acting or singing project starring the two!

