Lee Jin Ho explains why he's not covering Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron dating scandal: 'That’s their personal matter..’

YouTuber Lee Jin Ho addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding Kim Sae Ron's family and their claims about his involvement in the Kim Soo Hyun scandal, on March 28. In a video posted to his YouTube channel Entertainment President Lee Jin Ho, Lee clarified his stance on the accusations, particularly those related to stalking and spreading false information. He strongly denied any involvement in defaming Kim Sae Ron or her relationship with Kim Soo Hyun.

Lee Jin Ho specifically addressed the allegations made by Kim Sae Ron's family, who recently held a press conference and revealed KakaoTalk messages suggesting that Kim Sae Ron had a romantic relationship with Kim Soo Hyun while she was a minor. The family also announced their intention to sue Lee for stalking. He responded by insisting that his broadcasts contained no defamatory claims and challenged the family to provide proof if they believed otherwise.

As quoted by Kbizoom, “The family already has full transcripts of my broadcasts. Nowhere did I ever say the photo of Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun touching cheeks was staged or that their relationship was fake. If they have proof of me saying that, they should present it,” he stated.

He also refuted accusations from Garosero Institute, which claimed that he was instructed by Kim Soo Hyun’s management company, GOLDMEDALIST, to attack Kim Sae Ron. “What connection do I have with Kim Soo Hyun that they are dragging me into this? I have never once contacted or met anyone from GOLDMEDALIST,” Lee explained, calling the accusations “blatant defamation.” Furthermore, he vowed to take legal action against these false claims.

Lee Jin Ho also took issue with Kim Sae Ron's family lawyer, Bu Ji Seok, who claimed at the press conference that he was spreading false information to evade accountability. He pointed out that rather than suing him for spreading false information, they are suing him for stalking, which he argued actually validates the authenticity of the recorded calls he released between Kim Sae Ron, her ex-boyfriend, and other involved individuals.

Lee Jin Ho further criticized Kim Sae Ron’s family for selectively focusing on the wrong issues. While they have “aggressively” pursued Kim Soo Hyun over the alleged relationship, Lee pointed out their silence regarding Kim Sae Ron’s abusive marriage to her American husband, who had publicly admitted to their marriage but failed to attend her funeral. Lee questioned why the family had not taken action against him despite evidence of domestic violence.

Many netizens questioned Lee Jin Ho about not covering Kim Soo Hyun's case, to which he explained that his focus on Kim Sae Ron's case was to clear his name and correct the false claims made by Garosero Institute. He further explained that he is not covering Kim Soo Hyun's past relationship because it ended four years ago, and the Kim Sae Ron's family members who have her phone are the only ones with full knowledge.

He pointed out that as a journalist, he needs to conduct a proper investigation, but whenever he attempts to contact the family for information, they accuse him of harassment and stalking. He questioned, “How am I supposed to conduct an investigation under these circumstances?”

Moreover, Lee Jin Ho revealed that a close acquaintance of Kim Sae Ron suggested that reporting on Kim Soo Hyun would calm things down. However, he claimed Garosero Institute distorted his conversation, making it appear as if he was saying, "I am about to die," when in fact, he had stated, "How can I drag someone else down just to save myself?" He stressed his refusal to create another victim.

In conclusion, Lee Jin Ho stated that, “If Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron dated, that’s their personal matter. What does it have to do with me?” distancing himself from the issue and maintaining his stance that the controversy was not his responsibility to address.