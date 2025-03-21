Kim Soo Hyun's GOLDMEDALIST manager rejects sharing Kim Sae Ron’s audio note, slams Lee Jin Ho for unauthorized leak

YouTuber Lee Jin Ho has once again caused controversy after being sued for defamation by the family of the late actress Kim Sae Ron for allegedly disseminating false information. This time, he published a recording that he says demonstrates Kim Sae Ron's marriage before her passing.

Nonetheless, a representative of Kim Sae Ron's agency, identified as "Person A," (who is Kim Soo Hyun's agency GOLDMEDALIST manager), whose voice can be heard on the tape, has denied any role in giving Lee Jin Ho the file or authorizing its distribution. Person A stated to Star News on March 21, 2025, "I never gave Lee Jin Ho a recording file. I didn't permit him to post the video on YouTube.

In a YouTube video posted on March 19, 2025, Lee Jin Ho claimed that Kim Sae Ron was married when she passed away. Voice recordings of a conversation between Kim Sae Ron and a staff member from her previous agency, which she joined after leaving GOLDMEDALIST, were included in the video.

According to Lee Jin Ho, Person A was the manager who had agreed to a deal for Kim Sae Ron's comeback to show business. Person A, however, denied disclosing any information following Lee Ji Hon's further revelations on March 19 and 20, stating his annoyance: "I even called Lee Jin-ho and shouted, ‘Are you going to kill me to live?’”

Kim Sae Ron allegedly discussed her marriage with a Korean-American citizen and abortion in the audio recordings that were made public. The incident has sparked legal questions because, according to South Korea's Protection of Communications Secrets Act, it may be unlawful and punishable by criminal penalties for a third party to reveal a recorded conversation without the parties' consent.

Earlier, on January 8, 2025, Kim Sae Ron had shared a snapshot of herself with a man on social media, captioned “Marry.” On March 19, Lee Jin Ho cited a conversation between a woman presumed to be Kim Sae Ron and Person A, where she allegedly admitted to being married abroad and having had an abortion. The next day, March 20, he further released a conversation between Person A and another individual, identified as Mr. B, a close friend of Kim Sae Ron, recorded on the day of her passing.

Lee Jin Ho used the recordings to counter the bereaved family’s claims, asserting, “The family is raising issues about Kim Soo-hyun, her boyfriend from four years ago, but Kim Sae Ron was married to another man and was living a newlywed life.” His statements, however, have sparked outrage.

Since Kim Sae Ron’s 2022 drunk driving accident up until her death on February 16, 2025, Lee Jin Ho has released multiple videos about her. The bereaved family contends that these videos inflicted significant mental distress on the late actress, particularly those denying her past romantic relationship with actor Kim Soo Hyun.