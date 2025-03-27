Kim Sae Ron’s family denies wanting money from Kim Soo Hyun scandal; plans legal action against Lee Jin Ho for 'stalking'

Trigger Warning: This article discusses sensitive topics, including self-harm. Reader discretion is advised.

The family of the late actress Kim Sae Ron has stepped forward to reject accusations that they are using her alleged relationship with Kim Soo Hyun for financial gain. They have also announced plans to take legal action against YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, citing his repeated exposure of private details that they believe contributed to the actress’ emotional distress and self-harm.

On March 27, at a press conference held in Seocho-gu, Seoul, attorney Boo Ji Seok from Law Firm Buyu, representing Kim Sae Ron’s family, addressed the media. He was joined by Kim Se Ui, the operator of the Garo Sero Research Institute YouTube channel, which has been at the center of the controversy.

Boo Ji Seok made it clear that the family had not intended to speak publicly but felt compelled to do so due to the widespread misinformation surrounding Kim Sae Ron’s passing. He explained that the actress had been under extreme emotional pressure, and her family had endured significant pain while watching her struggle. He also dismissed rumors that they were revealing details about her alleged relationship with Kim Soo Hyun in pursuit of compensation, stating that such claims were completely unfounded.

As quoted by Koreaboo, “The baseless and false claim that the family is exposing the relationship with Kim Soo Hyun for financial purposes is being spread recklessly,” Boo Ji Seok stated. The attorney also pointed out that Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, was fully aware that Kim Sae Ron had sought professional help and engaged in self-harm after receiving a legal notice from them.

While he did not directly accuse Kim Soo Hyun or his agency of being responsible for her tragic passing, he questioned how any grieving parents could remain silent after learning such painful truths.

In addition to denying the financial allegations, Boo Ji Seok announced that Kim Sae Ron’s family is preparing to file legal complaints against YouTuber Lee Jin Ho. They claim that his continuous coverage of her private life caused immense distress, with her family repeatedly witnessing her harming herself after watching his videos. The lawyer argued that, regardless of the YouTuber’s intentions, his actions had devastating consequences.

The attorney revealed, “After being sued himself, YouTuber Lee Jin Ho began revealing details of Kim Sae Ron’s private life on a daily basis, causing tremendous suffering for her family. Regardless of his intent, the family repeatedly witnessed Kim Sae Ron self-harming after watching his broadcasts. How can he still claim no responsibility for her death? We plan to file charges against him for stalking-related crimes.”

Earlier this month, Garo Sero uploaded content that included claims from a woman alleging to be Kim Sae Ron’s aunt, along with personal images suggesting a six-year-long relationship between the late actress and Kim Soo Hyun, starting in 2016 when she was still a minor. Kim Soo Hyun’s agency denied the claims, insisting that their relationship only began in mid-2019, once she had reached legal adulthood.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with negative thoughts, self-harm, or emotional distress, please seek help from a professional or reach out to a mental health organization. There are confidential services available for support, such as hotlines, counseling, and local mental health services. You are not alone, and help is always available.