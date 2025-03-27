Kim Sae Ron’s friend secretly records Lee Jin Ho trying to sway him in favor of Kim Soo Hyun: Report

New developments have surfaced regarding the controversy surrounding actor Kim Soo Hyun and the late actress Kim Sae Ron. An alleged close friend of Kim Sae Ron reportedly recorded a secret conversation in which YouTuber Lee Jin Ho and forensic expert Lee Yo Min attempted to persuade him to support Kim Soo Hyun.

According to a Pannchoa report, the friend had initially planned to meet Kim Se Ui from Garosero Research Institute, a YouTube channel known for its investigative celebrity reports. However, before the meeting, the friend became unreachable, leading to concern. In response, Kim Se Ui was reportedly rushing around Apgujeong Rodeo, desperately trying to locate the missing individual. It was later revealed that the friend had been secretly recording a conversation with Lee Jin Ho and Lee Yo Min in his bar, who were allegedly attempting to manipulate him into siding with Kim Soo Hyun.

Despite their efforts, the friend did not waver and maintained his stance in support of Kim Sae Ron. He shared that the late actress had suffered immensely due to both Kim Soo Hyun and Lee Jin Ho, further reinforcing his belief that she had been mistreated. Additionally, he admitted that even he had doubts about Kim Sae Ron’s struggles, especially after Lee Jin Ho’s YouTube video questioned her claims about working at a café to support herself. Wanting to verify the truth for himself, the friend visited the café and confirmed that Kim Sae Ron had, in fact, been working there.

Throughout the conversation, Lee Jin Ho and Lee Yo Min continued pressing the friend to reconsider his stance. Lee Yo Min also revealed that Kwak Tae Young, Kim Sae Ron’s former manager, had intended to attend the meeting but could not due to scheduling conflicts. However, the friend expressed distrust in Kwak Tae Young’s recorded statements and even questioned whether Lee Jin Ho and Lee Yo Min were affiliated with GOLDMEDALIST.

He also confirmed that Kim Sae Ron had dated Kim Soo Hyun while still a minor and endured years of infidelity. When discussing Kim Sae Ron’s struggle over six years, the forensic expert mentioned two well-known actresses, hinting that they were among the women Kim Soo Hyun had allegedly been involved with. As the conversation progressed, the friend’s phone continuously vibrated, but he chose to ignore the calls and continue speaking. Suddenly, Kim Se Ui arrived at the bar and confronted him, demanding to know why he had been unresponsive.

Upon noticing Lee Jin Ho, Kim Se Ui sternly addressed him, rejecting his casual greeting. When Lee Jin Ho claimed they had previously "met on a broadcast," Kim Se Ui dismissed the statement, emphasizing that a television appearance did not count as a real meeting. Sensing the escalating tension, Lee Yo Min swiftly left in a Benz S-Class, while Lee Jin Ho appeared visibly uneasy. Before the situation could intensify further, Kim Sae Ron’s friend allegedly handed over the recorded conversation’s transcript to Kim Se Ui.