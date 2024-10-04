Lee Min Ho-Gong Hyo Jin’s Ask the Stars, Lee Dong Wook’s Divorce Insurance, more: 9 exciting CJ ENM K-dramas confirm 2025 premiere

CJ ENM has finally revealed the lineup for their 2025 dramas. Among the list are some of the most-anticipated projects that fans are eagerly looking forward to. From Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin’s Ask the Stars to Lee Dong Wook and Lee Kwang Soo’s Divorce Insurance, here are 9 dramas by CJ ENM, confirmed to premiere in 2025.

9 exciting CJ ENM K-dramas confirm 2025 premiere

1. Ask the Stars

Starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin in the lead roles, Ask the Stars is a sci-fi romance that is set to premiere on tvN as a weekend drama in January 2025 with 20 episodes. It will depict the story of a successful obstetrician-gynecologist named Gong Ryong (played by Lee Min Ho). Driven by the passion for adventure and desire for self-discovery, he embarked on a life-changing journey as a space tourist. On the way, he meets Eve Kim, a Korean-American astronaut, who brings an unexpected turn to his life. As the duo kickstarts the adrenaline-rushing expedition, romance knocks at their door.

2. Divorce Insurance

Slated to air in March 2025 on tvN with 12 episodes, this legal drama will portray a realistic image of how insurance companies handle divorce-related issues. Lee Dong Wook is set to play No Ki Joon, a man who is carrying the burden of three divorces while paying the alimony to all of his ex-wives. Despite having a successful career, the unbeatable challenge has taken a toll on both his financial and emotional situation.

Lee Kwang Soo is set to play his childhood friend Ahn Jeon Man, a risk analyzer specializing in forecasting. He is also a fellow divorces tackling a similar situation. This drama will also star Lee Joo Bin and Lee Da Hee in some pivotal roles.

3. Dear X

K-drama fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of Dear X in 2025. CJ ENM has confirmed it is set to release on TVING with 12 episodes. Based on a webtoon of the same name, the drama will feature Kim Yoo Jung in the lead role. She is set to play Baek Ah Jin, a sociopath who persuades people with her dazzling charm. The drama will also have a few male leads, among them Kim Young Dae, and Kim Do Hoon have been confirmed. In addition, Hwang In Yeop is also set to make a cameo while Lee Yul Eum has been revealed as part of the cast lineup.

4. Sculpture City

This revenge-themed series is currently under discussion to air with 10 episodes on Disney+. A remake of the 2017 film Fabricated City, this series will feature Ji Chang Wook as a revenge-driven man whose ordinary life derailed after a cunning person’s manipulation.

EXO’s D.O., who is known for his great acting skills, is set to take on a villain role for the first time in Sculpture City. He will play the vicious man who created hell for Ji Chang Wook’s character.

5. My Dearest Nemesis

Previously known as Black Salt Dragon, this rom-com drama is set for a February 2025 release on tvN. Starring Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook in the lead roles, this drama will revolve around a man and a woman who initially met through online gaming during their school days. 16 years later, as they unexpectedly reconnect as a boss and employee, their relationship dynamic takes a sudden turn.

This drama will also feature Moon Ga Young’s True Beauty co-star Im Se Mi, Kwak Si Yang, and more actors.

6. Potato Research Institute

Potato Research Institute was revealed as the first project taken by Kang Tae Oh following his military discharge earlier this year. It is now set to air in April 2025 with 12 episodes on tvN.

In the setting of the potato research center in a mountain valley, this rom-com will feature Kang Tae Oh as So Baek Ho, a newcomer at the center who is known for his handsome looks. Co-starring him is Lee Sun Bin who will personify Kim Mi Kyung, a potato researcher with 12 years of experience. Although their relationship starts with hostility, it will soon change into a love story.

7. The Queen Who Crowns

Also known as Wongyeong, The Queen Who Crowns is confirmed to premiere in January 2025 with 12 episodes. It will be available on tvN and TVING. Cha Joo Young is set to lead this historical drama as Queen Won Gyeong, while Lee Hyun Wook will transform into King Lee Bang Won.

8. Study Group

Starring Hwang Minhyun, Han Ji Eun, and Cha Woomin in the lead roles this drama will follow the story of a young student who forms a study group with his friends to crack the college entrance exams.

9. Shark The Storm

Based on the webtoon shark by author Woon and illustrator Kim Woo Sub, it will released as a mini-series with six episodes in 2025 on TVING. So far, Kim Min Seok and Lee Hyun Wook have been confirmed as the leads.

Which of these dramas are you most waiting for?

