Where is cast of The Beauty Inside now? Know what Lee Min Ki, Seo Hyun Jin, Lee Da Hee, and more are up to after 6 years

The Beauty Inside is a light-hearted quirky rom-com that delivers its message straightforwardly. Premiered on October 1, 2018, the story revolves around Han Se Gye, a top actress who has been branded as ‘troublesome’ due to often eloping public events. However, what people don't know is that behind the screens, she carries a massive secret that can endanger her career.

This happens every month when she wakes up with a completely new difference, something unexplainable, and something that no one except those who know her, will believe. She meets an airline company’s executive director Seo Do Jae, who suffers from Propagnosia. Although they start off with hostility, an unexpected romance soon knocks at their door despite all odds.

Where is the cast of The Beauty Inside now?

On September 1, 2024, The Beauty Inside completes 6 years since its premiere. On this special day, let’s catch up on the cast members’ recent activities.

Lee Min Ki

Lee Min Ki plays the role of Seo Do Jae in The Beauty Inside, an ambitious man who appears to be cold-hearted but has a soft spot for those he cares about. Although this rom-com didn’t become a massive hit, it still helped the actor further build his strong filmography.

Following this drama, Lee Min Ki continued his small-screen journey with The Lies Within and Oh My Landlord before bagging a pivotal role in the 2022 JTBC drama My Liberation Notes.

He starred alongside Kim Ji Won, Lee El, and Son Suk Ku. The drama was a big hit among fans who love slow-paced stories, propelling the actor to massive stardom.

Following the success of this drama, Lee Min Ki bagged a role in the 2023 fantasy drama Behind Your Touch.

In 2024, he appeared in the ENA drama Crash. His upcoming medical drama Face Me is now set to premiere in November. He has also confirmed his appearance in a new mystery series Marry Kills People.

Seo Hyun Jin

Seo Hyun Jin also achieved significant popularity for her role in The Beauty Inside winning at the Korean Best Star Awards in 2018. In the following years, she made her small-screen comeback with a role in the high school drama Black Dog: Being A Teacher.

In 2020, she made a guest appearance in Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, and Byeon Woo Seok starrer Record of Youth, before returning to lead roles with the 2021 tvN drama You Are My Spring.

In 2022, she headlined the drama Why Her? which earned good ratings in South Korea. That year, she also returned to the big screen with Cassiopeia. In 2023, she made another cameo appearance in medical drama Dr. Romantic Season 3.

She is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming thriller The Trunk with Gong Yoo.

Lee Da Hee

Lee Da Hee played the role of Kang Sa Ra, Seo Do Jae’s step-sister. She tries to maintain the rivalry by constantly bickering with him. However, she appears to be a villainous person, her character too intricate to fall into one category. She believes she is doing everything she can to maintain her status despite not being related by blood to the Seo family.

For her outstanding performance in this drama, Lee Da Hee received much praise. The next year, she bagged a lead role in Search: WWW, further strengthening her portfolio. Continuing her small-screen journey, the actress starred in many prominent dramas like L.U.C.A.: The Beginning (2021), Love Is for Suckers (2022), and Island (2022). In particular, in Island, she delivered an astounding performance alongside Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Gil.

She has two new works in the pipeline: S Line with Lee Soo Hyuk, OH MY GIRL’s Arin, and Divroce Insurance with Lee Dong Wook and Lee Kwang Soo, set to release in 2025.

Ahn Jae Hyun

In The Beauty Inside, Ahn Jae Hyun takes on the role of Ryu Eun Ho, a close friend of Han Se Gye who protects her secret with the utmost care. He is also the love instead of Kang Sa Ra. Although, with Lee Da Hee, did play the second lead couple, his screen time was very limited in this rom-com.

The following year, he faced a major setback in life ahead of his upcoming drama Love with Flaws. The actor divorced from Ku Hye Sun, with whom he tied the knot in 2016.

Following this, Ahn Jae Hyun maintained a low profile for 4 years, only returning to the screen with the 2023 drama The Real Has Come!. In 2024, he revived his popularity with a feature in K.Will’s music video, which continued the story from 10 years ago shown in the singer’s other MV Please Don’t…

In the new music video, Ahn Jae Hyun reunited with Seo In Guk, showing the end of their tragic BL story. Their heart-wrenching performance received massive popularity across the world, with pouring demands of their collaboration in a drama.

