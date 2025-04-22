Kim Soo Hyun left out of Good Day thank you list alongside Jung Hae In, Lee Soo Hyuk, and other 88-liners

G-Dragon’s reality show Good Day, which launched on February 16, 2025, follows his journey of creating the song of the year by collaborating with celebrities from different backgrounds. The show mixes music-making with personal stories, giving fans an inside look at G-Dragon’s world as both artist and producer. G-Dragon's Good Day show wrapped up on April 13, 2025.

As the show came to an end, a thank-you list was released — but Kim Soo Hyun’s name was noticeably absent. What made this more surprising was that other 1988-born stars, including Jung Hae In, Lee Soo Hyuk, Yim Siwan and Hwang Kwang Hee, were also absent. This raised eyebrows because the 88-line group has been a beloved presence on the show, known for their natural friendship, fun conversations, and memorable picnic scene.

The likely explanation points to the controversy involving Kim Sae Ron, which indirectly affected Kim Soo Hyun's presence in the show and in his career. Following the dating rumors and public backlash of Kim Soo Hyun, which is still on-going, Good Day show was forced to postpone its Episode 6. It was a special episode featuring the 88-liners and edited out parts of Kim Soo Hyun’s recorded segment.

Due to Kim Soo Hyun's dating issue with minor Kim Sae Ron in past, on March 20, 2025, the Good Day team announced, "We are informing you of a schedule change. The 6th episode of Good Day, originally set to air on Sunday, the 23rd, will be postponed for program restructuring." They added, "In its place, a special episode of 'I Live Alone' will be broadcast. We ask for the understanding of our viewers, and thank you."

This controversy also caused a noticeable drop in the show’s viewership ratings. What’s curious is that while Kim Soo Hyun’s exclusion could be explained, the omission of the entire 88-liner group remains a mystery.

Given G-Dragon’s known closeness with them, many believe it could have been an oversight or that only Kim Soo Hyun was meant to be excluded, with the rest possibly being acknowledged later. But amid all these, neither G-Dragon nor MBC shared any statement.

