Like JENNIE plagiarism update: Bollywood's Pritam reacts to accusations of BLACKPINK member copying Alia Bhatt’s Rani intro song

Pritam, the composer of Alia Bhatt's Rani intro song from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, responded to accusations that BLACKPINK's Jennie copied his work on March 7. The controversy started after Jennie shared a teaser of her latest release Like Jennie on March 5. Bollywood fans immediately pointed out how similar its composition was to the popular Rani theme rap. After the escalation of the matter, Pritam felt the need to state his stance on it.

The Bollywood music director-composer took to his Instagram to clarify that it wasn't an act of plagiarism. He attributed the similarity between the two tracks to the rhyming of "Rani" and "Jennie", which affected the flow. Pritam emphasized that minor similarities are inevitable in music due to shared rhymes, phrasing, or genres. He urged music lovers to overlook minute details and "see the bigger picture". He wants fans to appreciate the creativity, hard work, and unique artistic approach that goes into crafting a song.

As per him, artists shouldn't be accused of plagiarism without proper context. Defending the BLACKPINK member, he wrote, "In today’s interconnected world, where artists share the same platforms, no one is deliberately trying to copy someone else’s work." With his nice gesture towards a fellow artist, Pritam won hearts of both Bollywood music fans and Indian K-pop stans. They appreciated a star of his stature being vocal about such things. Some Indian netizens called the Like JENNIE controversy "stupid" and mentioned that they didn't care about such things.

Pritam also tagged Jennie in the post and fans sincerely hope that the K-pop idol reads it and feels better about the situation. As Pritam's statement goes, "Rather than tearing artists down, celebrating their work makes far more sense." He also mentioned that if several artists resonate with the same idea, they can collaborate with each other, keeping us hopeful of a future BLACKPINK x Indian pop artist joint project. Besides stating his view regarding the controversy, the Indian musician didn't forget to mention Jennie's album Ruby and sent his best wishes for her new music launch.