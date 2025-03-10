IU, Park Bo Gum's When Life Gives You Tangerines becomes audience favorite in debut week, tops OTT drama and actors' rankings

The highly anticipated Netflix series When Life Gives You Tangerines, starring IU and Park Bo Gum, premiered globally on March 7, enchanting viewers with its heartwarming narrative and the undeniable on-screen chemistry between its leads. The series has a seasonal release schedule and dropped its first four episodes on debut day. In the first week itself, the romance drama and its leads won over fans, topping the most buzzworthy OTT series and actors lists.

As per GOODDATA Corporation's latest data, When Life Gives You Tangerines debuted at No. 1 in the TV-OTT drama buzz ranking. The drama’s female lead IU clenched the No.1 spot in the TV-OTT drama cast buzz ranking and male lead Park Bo Gum followed her at the No. 2. The immense love the drama has received from viewers helped it surpass the previous best Netflix debuts of popular K-dramas of similar genre like Park Bo Young and Choi Woo Shik's Melo Movie and medical series like Ju Ji Hoon's The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.

The ranking is based on the data collected from news articles, online communities, videos, social media and blog posts about K-dramas. According to a data analyst of GOODDATA Corporation, Won Soon Woo, viewer sentiment around Netflix's dramas is shifting. They said, “We are seeing a diverse range of positive comments from viewers, with expressions like funny, cute, sad, touching, exciting and lovable." The trend indicated a growing appreciation for Netflix's "more diverse and universally appealing" content.

According to Netflix's March 9 data, the IU-Park Bo Gum drama has achieved impressive rankings globally, topping the charts in South Korea, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Singapore, and securing top 10 spots in several other countries. The series took second spot in the Philippines and Taiwan, third spot in Vietnam, Thailand and Japan, No. 5 in Malaysia and No. 9 in India.

Besides the emotionally rich plot line, the unique seasonal release schedule of the drama will allow viewers to immerse themselves in the show's narrative in weekly portions and might contribute to its stable top rankings. Episodes 1 to 4 showed the poignant journey of the leads from their childhood to their rebellious teens and finally their happy married life with two kids.