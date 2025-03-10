IU shares BTS pics from When Life Gives You Tangerines with co-star Park Bo Gum; SEE

IU and Park Bo Gum’s ongoing drama When Life Gives You Tangerines has quickly won over fans. With its compelling storyline, stellar performances, and the undeniable chemistry between the lead characters, the show has kept audiences hooked. Just four episodes in, the series has already secured an impressive 9.4 rating on IMDb.

Amidst all the buzz, singer-actress IU treated fans to a glimpse behind the scenes. On March 10, 2025, she shared a collection of behind-the-scenes photos from episode 1, giving viewers a closer look at the magic behind the drama.

The first image features IU and her co-star Park Bo Gum posing for the camera, with IU holding a book. Another shot captures the same moment but in full length. Among the 20 images she posted, one shows her standing near a field, gazing at the camera, while another captures Park Bo Gum taking a selfie of her.

A short snippet reveals IU assisting Park Bo Gum as he gets out of the water. The final image showcases IU in her signature blue outfit as the crew films a scene. She captioned the post, “Behind the scenes episode 1” (as per Google translation).

The post instantly gained traction, amassing 967K likes and countless comments. Fans expressed their excitement with messages like, “Love the show so much! Can’t wait for Part 2,” and “The best K-drama of 2025.”

Another eager viewer wrote, “When Life Gives You Tangerines, please give us a happy ending!” While the ending remains a mystery, one thing is certain—IU’s performance in this heartwarming slice-of-life drama is making waves.

When Life Gives You Tangerines is a heartfelt story that pays tribute to parents, their youth, and the unforgettable memories they created. The plot revolves around Ae Sun (played by IU), a rebellious yet endearingly anxious young woman with dreams of becoming a poet. However, her family circumstances prevented her from attending school.

On the other hand, Gwan Sik (played by Park Bo Gum) is a hardworking and reserved individual. While romance isn’t his strong suit, he has always been there for Ae Sun since childhood in his own quiet way. When she cries, he cries. When she laughs, he shares in her joy, expressing love in his unique manner.

Directed by Kim Won Suk and written by Im Sang Choon, the drama consists of 16 episodes. It premiered on March 7, 2025, and is set to conclude on March 28, 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting each new episode to see how Ae Sun and Gwan Sik’s journey unfolds.