Lust Stories 2 EXCLUSIVE: Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki & Amit Ravindernath Sharma approached to helm the sequel

Lust Stories was the second in the anthology series that began with Bombay Talkies in 2013, followed by Lust Stories five years later, and then Ghost Stories that was unveiled in 2020. The 2018 movie was a compilation of four short segments revolving around the theme of ‘lust’, which was helmed by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee. Pinkvilla has learnt that Lust Stories 2 is now in the works, and the makers have already reached out to a few filmmakers to direct the second instalment.

“Lust Stories had received an encouraging response from the audience, which is why producers Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua along with Netflix have started working on the second part. Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki and Amit Ravindernath Sharma have been approached to direct Lust Stories 2. However, the paperwork is yet to be finalised,” informs a source close to the development.

Lust Stories was nominated in two categories at the 47th International Emmy Awards, and had featured Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Radhika Apte, Akash Thosar, Bhumi Pednekar, Neil Bhoopalam, Manisha Koirala, Sanjay Kapoor, among many others in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Konkona was recently seen in Mumbai Diaries 26/11, and also has Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan’s directorial debut, Kuttey, in the pipeline. Amit has the Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan and the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in his kitty. Balki, on the other hand, is presently busy with the post-production of his upcoming psychological-thriller, Chup, and is also working on an untitled cricket-based drama, which will be headlined by Abhishek Bachchan.

