MC Mong threatens to leak SM Entertainment’s recordings allegedly sabotaging EXO’s Xiumin’s music show appearance

On March 5, 2025, MC Mong (real name Shin Dong Hyun), co-founder of INB100 (sublevel of One Hundred), publicly criticized SM Entertainment, accusing the company of unfairly preventing EXO’s Xiumin from appearing on KBS. Mong alleged that SM Entertainment intentionally blocked Xiumin from performing on KBS’s Music Bank and other programs featuring SM artists.

He shared a lengthy message on his social media account, with a screenshot of a Korean dictionary entry for the word “슴” (Seum), a derogatory term he used to insult SM Entertainment.

In his post, MC Mong targeted an individual referred to as Lee. He wrote, “Do you remember when you came to my house to apologize? You’re all stuck on your little island, committing nothing but savage and violent acts.” He further criticized Lee, claiming that despite having no experience in music, he holds a key position as the head of A&R. Additionally, he called the company’s management ignorant and accused them of running the agency chaotically and recklessly. MC Mong alleged that Lee had betrayed his uncle and engaged in unethical business practices.

He says SM Entertainment's treatment of artists is worse than school bullying. He claimed to have evidence to support his accusations and threatened to release recorded conversations in his possession. “I don’t mind rumors being spread about me, but you messed with the wrong person this time. It’s really disgusting. You guys are just like ‘seum,’” he wrote.

KBS has denied the allegations, calling them "groundless," and clarified that there are no formal restrictions on Xiumin's participation. The controversy began on March 4, 2025, when Xiumin's agency, INB100 (under One Hundred Label), released a statement that KBS had unofficially announced that Xiumin would not be allowed to perform on Music Bank for his solo album Interview X, which marks his first solo comeback in two years and six months.

INB100 criticized KBS, alleging that the broadcaster prioritized SM Entertainment's interests over fair competition. The agency expressed concerns that non-SM artists face disadvantages when promoting their work on major television networks. They also stated that they had exhausted all possible efforts to resolve the issue but ultimately felt compelled to share the situation with fans.

The controversy has sparked widespread debate within the industry, with fans and insiders closely watching for SM Entertainment's response. As of now, the company has yet to address MC Mong’s allegations.