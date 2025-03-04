Is SM Ent blocking EXO's Xiumin from appearing on KBS' Music Bank due to past conflict? His agency shares claims

EXO’s member Xiumin, under One Hundred, will be releasing his first solo album, Interview X, on March 10, 2025, after a long hiatus of two years and six months. Nonetheless, there has been ongoing controversy regarding his appearance on KBS music programs. According to Xiumin's agency, One Hundred, several attempts have been made to contact KBS in hopes of securing his schedule, but their requests appear to have been overlooked.

The agency claims that KBS unofficially informed them that it would be impossible for Xiumin to appear on their programs, such as Music Bank, which typically features SM Entertainment artists. This situation allegedly arose due to a conflict of interest with SM Entertainment, making it difficult for the K-pop singer to share the same stage as SM artists. This is despite the fact that Xiumin is no longer affiliated with SM Entertainment for his solo activities and other engagements.

One Hundred shares, “Since it has been a long time since his last solo release, our team made several attempts to meet with the broadcasting station to arrange his performance on music shows for his fans. However, KBS remained silent and did not even respond to our requests. Recently, KBS unofficially informed us that it would be impossible for Xiumin to appear on KBS2's 'Music Bank'—a show featuring SM Entertainment artists.”

Advertisement

The agency expressed frustration, saying that this kind of hindrance is unfair, especially for a public broadcasting network. They are concerned that if this issue continues, it will prevent artists from appearing on music shows during the weeks when SM Entertainment artists are promoting their music.

Kim Min Seok, aka Xiumin, is a South Korean singer, dancer, and a member of the popular group EXO. He debuted in 2012 as part of EXO-M, and the group later unified for full-group performances. Xiumin also formed the sub-unit EXO-CBX with Baekhyun and Chen in 2016. After fulfilling his mandatory military service from May 2019 to December 2020, he made his solo debut in September 2022 with the mini-album Brand New.

In 2023, Xiumin chose not to renew his contract with SM Entertainment, and now his solo and unit activities are managed by I&B 100.