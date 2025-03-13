K-netizens allege Kim Soo Hyun's GOLDMEDALIST blocked Kim Sae Ron from 'growing quickly' as an actress

Bloodhounds actress Kim Sae Ron allegedly dated a 12-year-older Kim Soo Hyun for six years, since she was just a minor of 15. The issue was revealed to the public by her aunt, through a controversial YouTube channel's live broadcast. As per the aunt, the late actress joined Kim Soo Hyun's newly launched agency, GOLDMEDALIST, in 2020, because of her feelings for him. Besides the romantic angle, K-netizens also expressed unhappiness regarding the drastic change in the actress' filmography since then.

Kim Sae Ron started her career at just 8 years of age, with the 2009 film A Brand New Life. In the movie, she beautifully portrayed a little girl abandoned at an orphanage. Following that, she impressed all with her performance in the Won Bin-starrer The Man from Nowhere (2010). By receiving two supporting actor awards for her role in the action thriller, she established herself as a talented child artist.

She then went on to take several off-beat roles in movies and dramas like Hi! School-Love On (2014), Leverage (2019), The Neighbor (2012), A Girl at My Door (2014) and more. However, after she parted ways with YG Entertainment and joined GOLDMEDALIST in January 2020, her career downfall started, as remarked by K-netizens on various celebrity discussion portals.

One of them wrote, "When Kim Sae Ron was signed with YG, she was steadily building her career with independent films. But then there was a sudden break in her filmography after 2018."

Another alleged, "It really blocked her from growing quickly as an actress in the industry." Stressing on her acting prowess, a fan wrote, "She was such a talented child actress who even went to Cannes twice, yet this happened to her."

Fans noted a stark contrast in Kim Sae Ron's career trajectory: while under YG Entertainment, she landed major K-drama roles, but after she joined Kim Soo Hyun's GOLDMEDALIST, her opportunities shrunk to minor special appearances and KakaoTV web dramas.

Fans called the agency managers “evil people” and lamented over the loss of a talent, who could have become “a star with a solid career without any controversies”.