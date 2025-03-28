MONSTA X’s Minhyuk’s alleged GF breaks silence, warns of legal action against false dating rumors: ‘Immediately cease…’

MONSTA X’s Minhyuk has become the subject of intense scrutiny after dating rumors involving him surfaced on social media. The controversy began when an anonymous X account posted a series of photos and videos that allegedly showed the idol meeting with a rumored girlfriend. As speculation grew, the situation took a new turn when the alleged girlfriend addressed the rumors directly, warning against the spread of false information and announcing legal action against malicious commenters.

The anonymous account that first brought attention to the rumors claimed to have obtained multiple pieces of evidence that Minhyuk was in a relationship. The alleged proof included reports from individuals who claimed to have seen him with a woman in public settings. One particularly notable claim stated that the MONSTA X member had been spotted shopping for household items at the Shinsegae Mall in Gangnam with the alleged girlfriend. The informant suggested that Minhyuk’s actions indicated he was preparing for marriage.

As the rumors circulated, online communities became flooded with heated discussions. While some fans expressed support for Minhyuk’s right to date, others criticized him for what they perceived as a lack of dedication to his idol career. The controversy intensified as netizens began debating whether his alleged relationship had any effect on his commitment to MONSTA X.

However, not everyone was quick to condemn the idol. Supporters pushed back against the criticism, arguing that there was nothing wrong with him dating and that the backlash was unnecessarily harsh. Some pointed out that Minhyuk had previously spoken about wanting a wife and family, making the current uproar seem excessive.

Advertisement

Amid the growing controversy, the woman linked to Minhyuk, referred to as Seong Su In, took to Instagram on March 27 to address the situation directly. She posted an official notice condemning the spread of false information and malicious comments.

As quoted by Koreaboo, her statement read:

“Due to the recent spread of false rumors and the resulting damage caused by malicious comments, I am posting this statement. We respectfully request that you immediately cease the repeated leaking of personal information related to Seong Su In, unauthorized reposting of Instagram content, and further, the act of treating false rumors as facts to write malicious comments or send threatening DMs.

Currently, due to the ongoing spread of false rumors, threats, and malicious comments across all platforms, legal action is being pursued through the law firm Choiseon. Please be advised that if such actions continue, we will take all possible legal measures, including criminal complaints. We are also accepting additional reports in the form of screenshots with URLs or PDF files. pdf20250327@gmail.”

Advertisement

Her firm stance made it clear that legal steps were already being taken to address the situation. By urging people to report defamatory content and mentioning criminal complaints as a potential course of action, she signaled that she would not tolerate further harassment or misinformation.

Despite the rapidly escalating controversy, Starship Entertainment, MONSTA X’s agency, has yet to release an official statement regarding the matter. The silence from the company has led to mixed reactions, with some fans hoping for clarification while others believe the agency is choosing to let the situation settle on its own.