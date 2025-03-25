Fans ask MONSTA X’s Minhyuk to 'quit being idol' for failing to engage as dating allegations go viral; know more

K-pop stars and their dating lives are one of the most talked-about topics among fans and the media. With their immense popularity, every aspect of their personal lives, especially romantic relationships, often comes under intense scrutiny. Recently, MONSTA X's Minhyuk found himself at the center of dating allegations and backlash.

On March 24, an X (formerly known as Twitter) account shared photos and videos alleging that Minhyuk is dating someone. The posts included various pieces of evidence, such as images of Minhyuk's shoes and a video suggesting he was in Busan with his rumored girlfriend.

One particular photo was allegedly quickly deleted by Minhyuk after it showed a glimpse of someone's hand, further fueling speculation. Despite the claims, the original poster clarified that having a girlfriend was not the issue but expressed disappointment that Minhyuk appeared to flaunt his relationship without offering anything to fans. As of now, neither Minhyuk nor his agency has made any official statement addressing these rumors.

Minhyuk's fans express mixed reactions—some support their idols' happiness, while others feel a sense of betrayal, believing idols should prioritize their careers and fan interactions.

One fan shared, "Who said anything about not meeting his girlfriend? I’m saying he shouldn’t show it off without doing any work. He shouldn’t make fans excited by saying he will communicate more with fans and hold more fan events. He’s just making fun of his fans by doing this." The same account said that Minhyuk should quit being an idol if he can't communicate with his fans and gives false hope. The post says, "If you want to get paid, work. If you want to live comfortably, quit being an idol. You're just sucking up honey without getting your money's worth."

Advertisement

Minhyuk fans share, that the issue isn’t that he has a girlfriend—it’s that he neglects his fans while making time to see her. Despite spending a week in Japan, he didn’t even check in on Bubble.

MONSTA X's Minhyuk has generally kept a low profile when it comes to his personal life. There have been no significant previous dating speculations or public relationships linked to him before this recent controversy. Unlike some other K-pop idols who have faced multiple dating rumors, Minhyuk has managed to maintain a relatively clean slate.

For now, the speculation remains unconfirmed, and Minhyuk's private life continues to be a subject of curiosity for many.