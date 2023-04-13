My Liberation Notes’ Son Seok Gu cast as male lead in Hong Sisters’ new rom-com drama as a top interpreter

On April 13th, an official from Son Seok Gu's side said, "Son Seok Gu has been cast in the new drama 'Can Love Be Interpreted?' He was offered the role and is currently reviewing it positively.” 'Can Love Be Interpreted?' tells the story of a man whose job is to interpret other languages ​​when he meets a woman who talks about love in a completely opposite way.

Can Love Be Interpreted?:

Son Seok Gu is expected to play the role of simultaneous interpreter Joo Ho Jin in the play. He is a linguistic genius, and is the person who will be in charge of interpreting for a top star actress. This is a new work by the Hong Sisters, who wrote 'The Greatest Love', 'Master's Sun', 'Hotel Del Luna' and 'Warrior'. Director Yoo Young Eun of 'Single Heart in Red' will be in charge of directing the drama. Meanwhile, Son Seok Gu is filming the movie 'Comment Unit'.

Son Seok Gu:

On April 7th, the Secretariat of the Baeksang Arts Awards opened the official website and announced the final candidates for each category that have been active in TV, film, and theater over the past year. In the Best Drama category, 'My Liberation Notes’ (JTBC), 'The Glory' (Netflix), 'Our Blues' (tvN), 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' (ENA), and 'Little Women' (tvN) are the finalists. The nominees for the Best Male Actor Award are Son Seok Gu (JTBC's 'My Liberation Notes’) Lee Byung Hun (tvN's 'Our Blues') Lee Sung Min (JTBC's ‘Reborn Rich’) Jung Kyung Ho (tvN's 'Crash Course in Romance') Choi Min Sik (Disney + 'Casino'). Best Actress Award: Kim Ji Won (JTBC's 'My Liberation Notes') Kim Hye Soo (tvN's 'The Queen’s Umbrella') Park Eun Bin (ENA's 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo') Song Hye Kyo (Netflix's 'The Glory') and Suzy (Coupang Play's 'Anna').

Son Seok Gu’s activities:

In TV Chosun's 'Alumni Travel', which airs at 8:00 p.m. Son Seok Gu made a strong impression on the entire nation with one line, "You're kidnapped," in the movie 'Crime City 2' released last year, and became the '10 million actor'. On this day's broadcast, Son Seok Gu reveals his ideal type for the first time on a broadcast. Son Seok Gu said, “I like people who are fun and bright,” and he mentions a woman he met on a broadcast in the past.

