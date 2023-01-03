Murder DIEary, A Good Day To Be A Dog and more: 7 webtoon-based K-Dramas releasing in 2023

In 2023, there are many webtoon based K-Dramas confirmed and in production so here are some that we are excited about :-

'Murder DIEary' is a Netflix series that depicts the story of an ordinary man who accidentally starts killing and a detective who fiercely pursues him 'Murderer DIEary' is based on a webtoon of the same name by the author of Little Boy, who received an explosive response by providing an unpredictable twist with shocking storytelling that contrasts with the cute drawing style. It is the story of Yi Tang, who chooses only those who committed evil deeds and commits murder, and won the Korea Contents Awards Comic Rookie Award, Today's Us Comic Award, Readers Comic Award Jury Prize, etc. Here, Choi Woo Shik, Son Seok Gu, and Lee Hee Joon, who are receiving the hottest attention recently, have joined together. Choi Woo Shik transforms his image into a murderer. 'Lee Tang', played by Choi Woo Shik, is an ordinary college student who realizes that he has the ability to identify the bad guy after his first accidental murder.

'A Good Day To Be A Dog' is an unpredictable fantasy romance drama about a woman who is cursed to turn into a dog when kissed, and a man who has the only cheat to break the curse but is afraid of dogs. The drama is based on a popular webtoon of the same name that has been passionately loved by readers based on a novel concept and a solid story with repeated twists and turns. Here, actor Cha Eun Woo was the main character, Jin Seo Won, and attention is focused on it. Park Gyu Young joined as the female lead. Park Gyu Young is pretty, smart, and has a pleasant personality. At first glance, she is perfect as her teacher Han Hae Na, who walks the solid road of her life. However, Han Hae Na's days, which only seem to last on a flower road, face the biggest crisis of her life after kissing 'Jin Seo Won'.

Death’s Game (Kang Ha Neul)

The drama is based on the popular webtoon of the same name. It depicts the story of a character whose new life begins with death. It is known that Kang Ha Neul was offered the role of Choi Yi Jae, the main character. Choi Yi Jae, the main character in the drama, made an extreme choice after failing to get a job and love, but it is known that actor Kang Ha Neul was offered the role as a reincarnated character.

Netflix has confirmed the production and casting of Park Bo Young, Yeon Woo Jin, Jang Dong Yoon, and Lee Jung Eun for a new series 'Morning Comes to the Psychiatric Ward'. It is a series that tells the story of Da Eun, a nurse who first came to the Department of Psychiatry, and the world and people who are heartbroken in the psychiatric ward. Based on the webtoon of the same name by author Lee Ra Ha, based on the experience of a nurse in a psychiatric ward, 'Morning Comes in the Psychiatric Ward' depicts the process of healing the wounds of each person inside and outside the psychiatric ward. Park Bo Young plays the role of Jeong Da Eun, who is a nurse who transferred from internal medicine to the mental health department. Although everything is difficult and clumsy, she treats patients with sincerity and grows up strong.

New Generation Man: Reawakened Man (Koo Kyo Hwan)

The webtoon Resurrection Man, which was popular for its intriguing concept, unique characters, and lively action, is reborn as a movie. The movie 'New Generation Man: Reawakened Man' is an action blockbuster depicting the events that take place after a late job seeker 'Seok Hwan' learns that he has the ability to resurrect 3 days after death. The film captures the unstoppable charm and unique concept of the webtoon, but also draws an expanded worldview than the webtoon by adding content about the project that is the source of 'Seok Hwan's resurrection ability. Koo Kyo Hwan will portray the dramatic moments of Seok Hwan, who accidentally dies while living an ordinary life as a job seeker and is resurrected three days later and gradually learns his secret through unique acting.

Hunting Dogs (Woo Do Hwan)

'Hounds' is a story about three young people who set foot in the world of private loans in pursuit of money and get caught up in a huge force. Based on the Naver webtoon of the same name, director Kim Joo Hwan of ‘Police University' was in charge of writing and directing. Woo Do Hwan takes on the role of Geon Woo, who jumps into the private loan business to pay off his debt. Geon Woo was a boxing prospect who won the Rookie of the Year competition, but he meets President Choi, the legendary president of the private loan business, and starts a new life as a bodyguard in order to pay off his mother's debt.

Vigilante (Nam Joo Hyuk)

'Vigilante', which will be released after Nam Joo Hyuk's enlistment, is based on a popular webtoon by Kim Kyu Sam. It is a work that depicts the story of an investigator of the Metropolitan Investigation Unit tracking down vigilantes, who judge the wicked who evaded the law, becoming a social phenomenon. Nam Joo Hyuk took on the role of a dark hero, Ji Yong, who punishes evil.

