NewJeans fans protest outside HYBE HQ, urging NJZ to honor ADOR's contract to avoid legal and financial fallout

NJZ (formerly known as NewJeans) became the center of a heated protest on March 27 outside HYBE’s headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul, as fans expressed concerns over the group’s ongoing legal battle, according to Ten Asia. NJZ members—Haerin, Minji, Hyein, Danielle, and Hanni—and their families were urged to reevaluate their legal position and uphold their contractual duties.

Protest trucks with digital billboards displayed urgent messages, such as: "Team Bunnies does not speak for the entire fandom." Protesters called for NJZ and ADOR to communicate, while other signs accused the adults surrounding the group of influencing NJZ's decisions. The protesters' concerns about the group's future were reflected in messages like "If adults truly care for NJZ, don’t put them at risk" and "Adults around NJZ, stop the gaslighting."

Protesters also voiced significant concerns over the potential financial fallout, which could include massive penalties, breach fines, and prolonged lawsuits. Some of the signs read: "An unwinnable fight, astronomical penalties—wake up!" and "If they regret it later, the risks NJZ will bear will be too great."

This protest took place a few days after the Seoul Central District Court's Civil Division 50 granted an injunction on March 21 that prohibited NJZ from entering into independent contracts, ruling in favor of ADOR. The decision cast doubt on NJZ's capacity to carry out independent operations and refuted their assertion that their contract with ADOR had ended as of November 2024.

Despite the court's ruling, NJZ has appealed and continued to advocate for their position. In a March 22 interview with TIME, the members expressed disapproval of the court's decision. On March 26, NJZ denied rumors that Min Hee Jin, the former CEO of ADOR, was organizing their move in an interview with BBC News Korea.