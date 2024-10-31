6 best Netflix characters to take inspiration from on Halloween Day

Halloween Day is celebrated on October 31 in various parts of the world. On this day, people dress up in spooky or quirky costumes and have fun. Some decorate their houses with pumpkin carvings, cobwebs, and ghosts. This day is also celebrated in India, with an increasing influence of Western culture, especially through pop culture. To celebrate this global day of spookiness, we have compiled a list of the best Netflix characters to draw inspiration from for Halloween costumes.

Yes, all of them are from Bollywood. The characters presented in the list below include Shanti Priya from Om Shanti Om, Vanraj Kashyap from Shaitaan, and more.

6 best Netflix characters that can make you the star of the party on Halloween Day:

1. Shah Rukh Khan as Kishanlal from Paheli

Cast : Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Juhi Chawla, and Suniel Shetty

: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Juhi Chawla, and Suniel Shetty Director : Amol Palekar

: Amol Palekar IMDb rating : 6.4

: 6.4 Release date : 2005

: 2005 Genre: Fantasy

Directed by actor-filmmaker Amol Palekar, Paheli starred Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles as Kishanlal and the unnamed ghost. Rani Mukerji was cast as Kishanlal's wife, Lachchi.

SRK, as the ghost, would make the perfect Halloween character with his charm and playful nature. If you wish to recreate his look for the day, remember to wear vibrant traditional outfits and add a Rajasthani turban and moustache.

2. Shanti Priya from Om Shanti Om

Cast : Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Rampal

: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Rampal Director : Farah Khan

: Farah Khan IMDb rating : 6.8

: 6.8 Release date : 2007

: 2007 Genre: Romance/Musical

Advertisement

Farah Khan's directorial Om Shanti Om was headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Both actors played dual roles in the 2007 film. While SRK played Om Prakash Makhija and Om Kapoor, Deepika was cast as Shanti Priya and Sandy.

Deepika's look as Shanti Priya's ghost in the climax would be a great pick for Halloween. All you need to do is recreate the vintage look of yesteryear actresses. Add bold eyeliner, dramatic eyelashes, vibrant lipstick, a large hairdo, and everything else that can make you look like Shanti Priya.

3. Vanraj Kashyap from Shaitaan

Cast : Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, and Jyothika

: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, and Jyothika Director : Vikas Bahl

: Vikas Bahl IMDb rating : 6.5

: 6.5 Release date : 2024

: 2024 Genre: Horror/Drama

R Madhavan's character in Vikas Bahl's directorial is one of the best Halloween looks to sport this year. He played the role of Vanraj Kashyap, a black magician whose real look is revealed in the climax. If you were mind-boggled by his performance in the film, you might want to recreate his look from the Ajay Devgn-starrer.

Advertisement

R Madhavan, as Vanraj Kashyap, sported a loose black and red outfit. You can try smokey eye makeup, which can also cover the under-eye area to give your face an intense look. If you have messy hair, then you won't need to work on your hairstyle because it will work. You can also carry a spooky accessory around your neck.

4. Roohi / Afza from Roohi

Cast : Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma

: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma Director : Hardik Mehta

: Hardik Mehta IMDb rating : 4.3

: 4.3 Release date : 2021

: 2021 Genre: Horror-comedy

Directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi starred Janhvi Kapoor as Roohi and Afsa. Her character was shown possessed by a demon spirit, Mudiyapairi, who identifies herself as Afsa. If you wish to delve into Janhvi's character Roohi on Halloween, you can pick faded colored kurtis with patterns on them.

Keep your hair open and add some fake red-colored marks on your face. You can also keep some of them near your mouth to show that your character is thirsty for blood.

Advertisement

5. PK from PK

Cast : Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Boman Irani, and Sanjay Dutt

: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Boman Irani, and Sanjay Dutt Director : Rajkumar Hirani

: Rajkumar Hirani IMDb rating : 8.1

: 8.1 Release date : 2014

: 2014 Genre: Comedy/Sci-Fi

Rajkumar Hirani's 2014 film PK featured some of the greatest outfits of the lead actor, Aamir Khan. Aamir played a humanoid alien in the movie. While Aamir as PK wasn't a ghost, his quirky character would be a unique choice for the Halloween look.

You can pair up your shirt and blazer with ghaghra and carry a radio on your shoulder. You can also style yourself in a cop uniform with his makeup and body language.

6. Marco from Chamatkar

Cast : Shah Rukh Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Urmila Matondkar

: Shah Rukh Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Urmila Matondkar Director : Rajiv Mehra

: Rajiv Mehra IMDb rating : 6.5

: 6.5 Release date : 1992

: 1992 Genre: Romantic/Comedy-fantasy

Remember when Naseeruddin Shah turned into a ghost, Marco? We are talking about his 1992 film, Chamatkar. Rajiv Mehra's directorial also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Urmila Matondar in the lead roles. In Chamatkar, Naseeruddin played the role of Marco, the gangster who was killed and buried in a cemetery.

SRK's character, Sunder Srivastava, is a young graduate who meets the ghost and later realizes that it is only visible to him. Marco would be a great choice for fashion enthusiasts who want to attend a Halloween party. For the look, you can opt for a lapel overcoat, a blazer, a shirt, and a round hat.

Advertisement

Which character would you look to recreate this Halloween?

ALSO READ: 10 spooky Bollywood movies that will be perfect for a Halloween movie night