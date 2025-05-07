Sonam Kapoor misses Dadi Nirmal Kapoor, actress's latest post ft. life moments from childhood to time with son Vayu is proof

Trigger Warning: This article mentions the death of an individual.

Sonam Kapoor remembers her late grandmother, Nirmal Kapoor, in the most touching way. A few days after Nirmal’s passing, the actress took to Instagram to share a series of unseen photos showing how close their bond was. From sweet childhood memories to a quiet moment with her son, Vayu and Nirmal on a hospital bed, each picture tells a story of love, warmth, and family.

In her post, Sonam simply wrote, “Love you Dadi,” followed by the sacred Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, a prayer for peace and liberation. The emotional tribute struck a chord with her fans, who poured love and condolences in the comments.

The carousel featured two childhood pictures of Sonam with her dadi, one where she sits happily beside her and another full of giggles. There were also more recent moments, including a touching image of Sonam holding baby Vayu next to Nirmal, who was resting in bed. These moments show how deeply three generations of the Kapoor family are connected.

This heartfelt post came shortly after Sonam's father, Anil Kapoor, shared his own emotional tribute to his mother. In a lengthy Instagram note, Anil called her a “remarkable woman” and a “silent pillar” who was “always smiling, always caring, always bringing warmth to those around her.” He also said she was “the glue that kept our family close.”

Anil’s words reflected the strong foundation Nirmal had built for her children and grandchildren. His post also featured old pictures of her surrounded by family, smiling, hugging, and holding hands with her loved ones.

Sonam wasn’t the only grandchild to honor her. Shanaya Kapoor also posted pictures with her ‘dadi’, giving fans a glimpse into their special bond. Rhea Kapoor showed her love by commenting with red heart emojis on Anil's tribute, and Sonam reshared her father’s post on her Instagram story, simply writing, “Love you dadi.”

Nirmal Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on May 2 due to age-related issues. She was 88 years old. Dr. Santosh Shetty, CEO of Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, confirmed she “passed away peacefully.”

She was married to late producer Surinder Kapoor and was the mother of Boney, Anil, Sanjay, and Reena Kapoor Marwah.

