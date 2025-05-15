Don 3 with Ranveer Singh or Dostana 2, what’s first for Vikrant Massey? Here’s BIG update on his shooting schedule

Vikrant Massey, who received a lot of acclaim for his recent projects like Sector 36 and The Sabarmati Report, has many exciting films lined up ahead. These reportedly include Don 3 with Ranveer Singh and Dostana 2. Now, in a big update on his shooting schedule, it has been learned that Vikrant will begin the former first.

Advertisement

According to a recent report in News18 Showsha, the highly anticipated Don 3 is finally set to go on floors. The portal’s source revealed that the action thriller’s director, Farhan Akhtar, is close to wrapping up his film 120 Bahadur, while lead actor Ranveer Singh has also finished significant parts of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar.

The source mentioned that the duo will start Don 3 in September 2025. Vikrant Massey, who is apparently playing a negative role, is also expected to be a part of this first schedule.

The report further stated that this would mean that Vikrant would begin Dostana 2 in 2026, as his schedule was dependent on Don 3.

Earlier, a report in Mid-Day suggested that Dostana 2, which was previously shelved, might be revived. A source said that Kill fame Lakshya, who was part of the original cast of the romantic comedy, was expected to still be in the sequel, while Vikrant Massey was the frontrunner to replace Kartik Aaryan. Other reports shared that the makers were eyeing Sreeleela in place of Janhvi Kapoor.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani, who was set to play the female lead in Don 3, won’t be a part of the project anymore. The actress is expecting her first child with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. In April 2025, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Kriti Sanon is the frontrunner to headline the film along with Ranveer Singh.

A source close to the development shared, “Farhan Akhtar and the creative team of Excel Entertainment were looking to cast an experienced actress with a screen presence on board Don 3, and Kriti Sanon fits the bill like a hand in glove.”

Don 3 was officially announced in 2023 with a video revealing Ranveer’s first look.

Which Vikrant Massey film are you more excited for? Vikrant Massey is reportedly set to star in Don 3 as well as Dostana 2. Let us know which one you are looking forward to the most. Don 3 Dostana 2

ALSO READ: The Royals Season 2: Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar-led series to follow Call Me Bae way with official announcement? Find out