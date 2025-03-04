Amitabh Bachchan’s Baghban co-star Samir Soni reveals crying on beach every evening for 3 months after film’s release; know why

Samir Soni first gained recognition in 2003 when he portrayed the role of an ungrateful son to Amitabh Bachchan’s character in Baghban. Despite the film’s massive success and widespread appreciation, he revealed in a recent interview that he did not receive any job offers for three months. Reflecting on that challenging period, Samir shared that he would visit the beach every evening, overwhelmed with emotions, questioning his place in the entertainment industry and breaking down in tears.

In a conversation with Ujjawal Trivedi on his YouTube channel, Samir Soni reflected on his journey before Baghban, mentioning that he had previously worked on Dance Like A Man, a film that won a National Film Award. However, despite the recognition, he struggled to secure acting opportunities afterwards.

He recalled that when he was offered a role in Baghban and received the narration from director Ravi Chopra, he questioned why he was being cast as a villain.

He admitted that, at the time, he was puzzled by the decision, wondering why he was chosen to play one of the four irresponsible sons in the film. He also shared that he had come to the industry with aspirations of becoming a hero but felt that he was being pushed into a negative role against his expectations.

Samir Soni recalled that after hearing the narration, he went home, contemplating his next move. He questioned his career trajectory, reflecting on how a small film like Dance Like A Man had won a National Award yet remained largely unnoticed, leaving him without opportunities for bigger projects.

Realizing the challenges ahead, he decided to take action and reached out to director Ravi Chopra. During their conversation, he requested to be given the role that had the most screen time alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Even after the film became a success, Samir revealed that he did not receive a single work offer for three months. At the time, he lived near the beach, and every evening he would go there and break down in frustration.

He shared that he often questioned fate, wondering what more was expected of him. Having sacrificed everything for his acting career, he pleaded for clarity—whether he was meant to be a hero or not. He admitted that he had even accepted the possibility of playing negative roles.