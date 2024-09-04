13 Baghban dialogues: ‘Maa-baap zindagi ke ped ki jadd…’ and other gut-wrenching lines

In 2003, when filmmaker Ravi Chopra’s Baghban was released, it moved cine buffs with the heart-wrenching storyline. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini, the movie is regarded as a cult classic. The 2003 film is also remembered for Baghban dialogues; most of them are so deep that they can make you feel overwhelmed.

While Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Raj Malhotra, a retired banker in Baghban, Hema was cast as his wife, Pooja Malhotra. Remember when Big B, as Raj Malhotra, talked about parents being the roots of a tree? “Maa-baap zindagi ke ped ki jadd hain?”

Let’s dig deep into 13 Baghban dialogues that discuss how the Malhotra family functioned:

13 Baghban dialogues that will make you feel overwhelmed

1. Ek baap agar apne bete ki zindagi ka pehla kadam uthane mein uski madad kar sakta hai…toh wahi beta apne baap ke aakhri kadam uthane mein usse sahara kyun nahi de sakta?

This line was delivered by Amitabh Bachchan as Raj Malhotra. In the scene, Malhotra questions why the son he has raised doesn't want to support him during his old age.

2. Maa-baap kisi ke seedhi ke paydan nahin hote. Maa-baap zindagi ke ped ki jadd hain. Ped kitna bhi bada kyun na ho jaaye, kitna hi hara-bhara hi kyun na ho jaaye, jadd kaatne se woh hara-bhara nahin reh sakta.

Big B delivered this iconic dialogue during his powerful speech in the climax. Malhotra spoke about the value of parents by metaphorically calling them the ‘roots’ of a family (tree).

3. Tum ho toh hum hain, hum hain toh sab kuch hai, warna kuch nahin hai.

Malhotra says this in his speech during the book launch. He expresses his emotions while declaring love for his wife, Pooja.

4. Jo bachche apne maa-baap ko pyaar nahin de sakte, sahara nahin de sakte, maan-samman nahin de sakte, main unko kabhi maaf nahin karta. Unhein main saza deta hoon. Unse main naata tod deta hoon.

Big B mouthed this dialogue after his sons sought an apology from them after the speech.

5. Pyar hi toh woh jaadu hai…jo umar bhar jawan banaye rakhta hai.

This dialogue is from the first half of the film when Raj Malhotra and Pooja Malhotra are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

6. Tumhare bagair toh hum sirf jee rahe the…dil ne dhadakna toh uss din shuru kiya jis din aap hum mein mili.

In a scene, Raj expresses love for wife Pooja on the occasion of their anniversary.

7. Aap ghanti bajaye na bajaye…aapke kadmo ki aahat se mere dil ki ghanti pehle se baj jati hai.

In an introductory sequence, Hema Malini, as Pooja, says these lines for her husband, Raj. This happens when Pooja opens the door before him, ringing the doorbell.

8. Tumhari aankhon se tumhara dil dikhta hai…jis mein meri tasveer chupi hui hai.

Salman Khan mouthed this dialogue while expressing love to his girlfriend, Arpita.

9. Aap mere bhagwan ho jo meri zindagi mein mere pita bankar aaye, jisne aise bachche ka haath thama, jiski iss duniya mein koi zaroorat nahin thi, na uska koi naam tha. Ek patthar tha sirf ek patthar…

In yet another emotionally-drenched scene, Salman Khan, as Alok, says these lines when Big B tells him that he considers them like God.

10. Aapko ye baat toh manni hogi ki aapke bachcho mein pehle se hi wo skill wo talent wo kaabiliyat thi jinke badolat unhone khud apne liye raaste banaye manzilein banai ye ghar banaya aur yehi nahin dad apne present ke saath apna future bhi secure kiya.

Samir Soni, who plays Raj Malhotra’s son, Sanjay, tells the latter that he has not contributed to his life. Sanjay also makes Raj realize that he has secured his future, unlike his dad.

11. Hamari aatma hamara ansh hone ke bawajood ye itna nahin samjh pa rahe hain ki unke maa-baap do nahin ek hain. Arey jinhe bhagwan ne ek kiya hai unhi ko ye dono ek karne ki soch rahe hain.

Big B delivers these lines in a scene when they are asked to live separately with their sons.

12. Tumhe iska rona toh nazar aa gya, apni maa ke aansu nahin, uski mamta uska pyaar, tumhe kuch bhi nazar nahin aaya, chhodo tumse toh ye sawaal karna hi fizool hai kyunki tum shayad bhool chuke ho ki tum mere bete ho lekin mujhe humesha yaad rahega ki main tumhari maa hoon.

In a scene, Hema, as Pooja, points out how her son, Ajay, ignored her tears but got worried when his wife started crying. “Rula diya na bechari ko?” Remember?

13. Daadu…aapko ek baat bolun? Aap yahan kabhi mat aana.

In a heartbreaking scene, Raj Malhotra’s grandson, who shares a great bond with him, tells him not to stay at his parents’ house.

The film explores the dynamics of the Malhotra family. Conflict arises when Raj and Pooja decide to spend time with their four sons after his retirement. Being a banker, Raj has no savings left for the future, as he considers his sons as his ‘fixed deposits’.

Baghban also starred Salman Khan in a supporting role. Salman played the role of Raj and Pooja’s adopted son, Alok. Mahima Chaudhry was cast as his girlfriend-turned-wife, Arpita.

