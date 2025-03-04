Abhay Deol reveals he went into self-destructive phase before Dev D’s release; ‘I was afraid of being famous…’

Prior to the release of his film Dev D in 2009, actor Abhay Deol took a break from Bollywood and relocated to New York at the peak of his career. However, he returned to India soon after the film hit the screens. In a recent interview, Abhay reflected on his time away from acting, revealing that he went into a "self-destructive phase and was afraid of being famous."

In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Abhay Deol shared that he had relocated to New York just before the release of Dev D. He explained that he struggled with handling the attention and fame, as it brought back memories from his childhood.

Describing himself as a sensitive child, he recalled not enjoying being in the spotlight, despite his passion for art, creativity, and the film industry. While he was aware that Dev D would be a significant success, he admitted that he never sought fame, even though he remained committed to acting.

Abhay Deol further revealed that he experienced an internal conflict, admitting that he focused heavily on the negatives. He acknowledged that unresolved personal issues led him to escape, as he feared fame and everything associated with it.

Recalling his time in New York, the actor described it as a challenging period, during which he entered a self-destructive phase. Looking back, he admitted that he was aware his stay there wouldn’t be permanent, as he was merely indulging. He explained that some actors struggle with separating their personal lives from their work, but over time, he learned how not to be affected.

Now, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor ensures that he does not bring his work home and believes actors should embrace the privilege of their profession without taking themselves too seriously. However, he admitted that by the end of that year, instead of improving, his self-destructive tendencies had only intensified.

Deol reflected on his decision to return from New York, admitting that he always knew his stay there wouldn’t be permanent. He described his time in the city as a period of recklessness, where he found himself mirroring his Dev D character—indulging in alcohol, avoiding work, and mismanaging his finances.