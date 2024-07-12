Anant-Radhika Wedding: Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta, Agastya, Navya pose for picture perfect frame; Hrithik Roshan looks dapper

The wedding day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has finally arrived, bringing together several Bollywood celebrities and media personalities to celebrate their union. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also arrived with his family and posed for the media.

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and family's picture-perfect moment

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Agastya Nanda arrived in style for Anant and Radhika's wedding day. The Bachchan family looked fabulous in their traditional and ethnic attire. As they smiled and posed together, it is simply a perfect family moment.

Big B, Jr. Bachchan, and Agastya looked dapper in sherwanis, while Jaya, Shweta, and Navya looked stunning in sarees and lehengas, showcasing their ethnic best.

Check out the picture here:

Hrithik Roshan looks dapper as he arrives in style for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

The War actor looked effortlessly dapper in a black kurta and pajama as he arrived and posed for Anant and Radhika's wedding in Mumbai. Our eyes are simply captivated by our Greek God!

Check out the picture here:

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding

Several Bollywood celebs such as Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Rajinikanth, Rajkummar Rao and many more have arrived for the Lagan ceremony.

Several inside videos from groom Anant's Baaraat ceremony are circulating on social media, showcasing stars like Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Shikhar Pahariya and Veer Pahariya dancing with infectious energy and enthusiasm. American socialite Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian also joined in for the festivities.

After the Shubh Lagan ceremony on July 12, 2024, the festivities will proceed with Shubh Aashirwad on Saturday, July 13, followed by the grand wedding reception on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

