Anushka Sharma lauds Sakshi Tanwar's gritty series 'Mai'; Says ‘Yeh story mummy yaad dila degi’

From TV to films, Sakshi Tanwar has made a prominent mark by giving powerful performances. The actress is now all set to lead Netflix’s new original series Mai and entertain her fans with a gritty series. The makers today released the trailer and the story revolves around a mother, who leaves no stones unturned to find out who killed her daughter. Soon after the trailer was out, the social media platforms began buzzing with reviews from fans and Bollywood celebrities. Many hailed Sakshi Tanwar for her gripping performance. Now, just a few moments back, Anushka Sharma also took to her social media handle and lauded the upcoming series.

Sharing the trailer on her social media handle, the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ actress wrote, “Yeh story mummy yaad dila degi”. Anushka tagged the cast and further added, “15th April it is!!” For the unversed, the series is produced by Clean Slate Filmz and directed by Anshai Lal and Atul Mongia. Other than Sakshi Tanwar, Mai features Vivek Mushran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Anant Vidhaat, Raima Sen, Ankur Ratan, Prashant Narayan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.

Interestingly, the makers have also unveiled the release date of the crime thriller drama. Fans will now be able to watch Mai on April 15 on the OTT platform.

Talking about Anushka Sharma, the actress will soon be making a comeback on the silver screen with Chakda ‘Xpress. Anushka will step in the shoes of the former Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami for the movie. The actress last appeared in the film Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

