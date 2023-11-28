Cast of Kal Ho Naa Ho Then vs Now: Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan; a look at actors after 20 years

Speaking of Bollywood’s remarkable films, the list is incomplete without the mention of the 2003 release, Kal Ho Naa Ho. The romantic drama completes 20 years of its release which offered its fair share of laughter, emotions, and romance. Written by Karan Johar, the film was directed by Nikkhil Advani. Even years after its release, it continues to be fans' favorite and enjoys an irreplaceable place in audiences’ hearts.

Over the years, Kal Ho Naa Ho has emerged as an evergreen film that had Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan, and Sushma Seth amongst others in key roles with a cameo appearance of Sonali Bendre. Here we are taking a look back at what the cast of Kal Ho Naa Ho has been since its successful landing at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan as Aman Mathur

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen playing Aman Mathur, a happy-go-lucky guy. The character of Aman was so full of life, that with his effortless charm and cheerful nature managed to win everyone over. In the film, he turns out to be a helping hand for Naina’s (Preity Zinta) family and fills their life with happiness.

At the time of its release, King Khan was surely a star but now two decades later, it won’t be wrong to say that his stardom and fandom have increased with leaps and bounds. Ever since KHNH, SRK has been a part of various iconic and blockbuster hits to his name. In addition to this, the doting father to three kids, he is a complete family man.

Preity G Zinta as Naina Catherine Kapoor

Preity Zinta as Naina Catherine Kapoor was the complete opposite of Aman Mathur. Preity’s role as Naina was relatively cynical, she is pursuing her MBA and lives in New York City with her widowed mother, disabled brother, adopted sister, and paternal grandmother. The demise of her father leaves her so disturbed that she forgets to enjoy her life. Later, Aman brings a huge change which makes this film worth watching.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the period of the 2000s was the golden period for the actress. Her image of a bubbly, dimpled girl made her rule millions of hearts, and she was seen in several memorable movies. At present, the actress is away from lights, camera, and action. Settled in Los Angeles, Preity is happily married to Gene Goodenough. The couple welcomed twins, a boy and a girl via surrogacy, in 2021.

Saif Ali Khan as Rohit Patel

Kal Ho Naa Ho is surely one of the amazing works to watch out for Saif Ali Khan. In the film, he was seen playing the role of a Gujarati boy, Rohit Patel. He is a friend and classmate of Naina. In the course of the storyline, he ends up falling in love with Naina and seeks Aman’s help in confessing his feelings. From Saif’s on-screen charm to epic comic timing, one can never get enough of him in the film.

Over the years, shattering his regular boy image, Saif Ali Khan has proved his versatility through several performance-driven projects. Apart from movies, he has successfully managed to create waves in the OTT space. In his personal life, the actor is happily married to Kareena Kapoor Khan, with whom he has two sons- Jeh and Taimur.

Jaya Bachchan as Jennifer Kapoor

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan as Jennifer Kapoor played the role of a doting mother who runs a futile café with her neighbor. She shares a disturbed relationship with her mother-in-law, Lajjo. The multi-faceted actress continues to captivate audiences with her mesmerizing on-screen charm after being a part of several critically acclaimed films. The actress is also active in the political realm.

Jhanak Shukla as Jiah Kapoor

One of the popular child artists in the 2000s, Jhanak Shukla appeared in the role of Jiah Kapoor. The ever-so-innocent portrayal remains in the audience's heart. After Jia’s biological mother refuses to accept her, Jennifer (Jaya Bachchan) adopts her.

Despite enjoying humongous success as a child artist, Jhanak bid adieu to the glitzy, glamorous world. Currently, she is quite active on social media and in an interview with The Times Of India, she shared that she didn’t quit acting intentionally, but her parents insisted her to focus on her studies and pursue acting post-graduation. However, she got immersed so much in her studies that she lost interest in acting.

Jhanak had shared that she would take up an interesting role if it came her way, nevertheless, she doesn’t wish to be a full-time actor.

Delnaaz Irani as Jaspreet ‘Sweetu’ Kapoor

Hands down, one can’t imagine Kal Ho Naa Ho without the mention of Sweetu played by Delnaaz Irani. Her character as Naina’s friend is that of an impulsive and emotional person. She loves food and often falls for every other guy. Sweetu surely offered audiences a heavy dose of entertainment in the film. From various movies to TV shows, Delnaaz continues to bring smiles to the audience’s faces with her performances.

Sonali Bendre as Dr. Priya Malhotra

Sonali Bendre made her captivating cameo appearance in the film as Dr. Priya Malhotra. She appeared in the film for a relatively shorter yet significant period. Over the years, the actress surely faced several ups and downs in her personal and professional life, but only to come out stronger. The much-loved actress is apart from acting and also active in the TV industry as a reality show judge.

Sushma Seth as Lajwanti ‘Lajjo’ Kapoor



Legendary veteran actress Sushma Seth was seen as Lajjo Kapoor. Her character had shades of both entertainment and drama. She shares a troubled relationship with her daughter-in-law (Jaya Bachchan). In a long career span, she has been a part of various TV shows and movies. From past few years, she is away from acting.

Sulabha Arya as Kantaben



Speaking of Sulabha Arya, the only music which starts in the playback has to be that of Kantaben…! She was seen essaying the role of an elderly maid at Rohit’s home. The situational comedy scenes filmed on her are too cute to watch. The veteran actor, over the years, continues to be a part of various television daily soaps.

Lillete Dubey as Jaswinder ‘Jazz’ Kapoor



It goes without saying that Lillete Dubey’s character as Jaswinder ‘Jazz’ Kapoor was one of the most entertaining characters in the film. She is the neighbor of Jennifer (Jaya Bachchan) and runs a café with her. Well, the power performer Lillete continues to appear in several movies and television shows.

Satish Shah as Karsanbhai Patel



Satish Shah is one of those actors who can manage to bring a smile to an audience's face with his mere presence. In the film, he was seen playing Karsanbhai Patel, the father of Rohit Patel (Saif Ali Khan). The prolific actor is quite active in acting and often captivates audience’s attention with his on-screen persona and performances.

