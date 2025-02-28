Buzz OTT Release: When and where to watch Anil Kapoor-backed documentary on celebrated tattoo artist Eric D’Souza

Buzz is a documentary that offers an insight into the journey of Eric D’Souza, one of India’s most renowned tattoo artists. The film delves into the connection between art, identity, and perseverance. Buzz has now been released and is currently streaming on an OTT platform.

When and Where to watch Buzz

Buzz is streaming on JioHotstar. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on Instagram and wrote, "Heartwarming tales of revealing how beneath our differences, we share the same human canvas. #Buzz streaming from Feb 28."

Plot and trailer of Buzz

The documentary traces Eric D’Souza’s journey from the streets of Mumbai to gaining nationwide recognition. It explores the remarkable story of how his art holds deep significance, expressing messages that are both deeply personal and universally relatable. The trailer for Buzz emphasizes the idea that, despite our differences, we all share a common human experience.

Eric shared his thoughts on the experience, mentioning that he never felt like merely a subject in a documentary while collaborating with Maahir and his team. Rather, he perceived them as companions on his journey who genuinely honored his background. He also valued their thoughtful approach in acknowledging the obstacles he had overcome to get to where he is today.

Advertisement

He further emphasized that the documentary was not solely about his personal journey but also highlighted the transformative power of art.

According to him, art has the ability to heal, help individuals rise above pain and trauma, and break social barriers. He also praised Maahir for effectively capturing how tattoos serve as a deeply personal and intimate form of self-expression.

Cast and Crew of Buzz

Buzz is directed by Maahir Khan. The documentary features Eric Jason D'souza, Robin Behl, Josie Paris Renthlei, Sachin Ro Aarote, Deep Kundu and Violet D'souza, among others.

It is produced by Todd Burns, Anil Kapoor, Maahir Khan, Sonya Khan, Talal Khan, Joseph King, Aditya Singh and Sayed Jalal Mortezai under Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network.