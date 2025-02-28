Preity Zinta BREAKS silence on joining politics; Lahore 1947 actress says ‘Parties have offered…’

Preity Zinta, who dominated Bollywood in the 2000s with her remarkable performances, took a break from films after relocating to Los Angeles following her marriage to Gene Goodenough. However, she is now ready to make a grand comeback with Lahore 1947. Recently, during an AMA session on X, fans eagerly inquired about her upcoming projects, with some even questioning whether she had plans to enter politics.

One fan asked Preity Zinta, “You are truly a ‘Soldier’ dear Preity!! Hats off to you! Just curious. Any plans to join politics?" The actress replied, “No! No politics for me. Over the years, various political parties have offered me tickets & Rajya Sabha seats, but I have politely declined as it’s not what I want."

She added, “Calling me a soldier is not completely wrong because I am a soldier’s daughter & a soldier’s sister We fauji kids/ army brats are wired different. We are not North Indian or South Indian or Himachalis or Bengalis, etc. We are just Indians 🇮🇳 & yes patriotism & national pride is in our blood. If you know, you know Ting!"

Another fan asked the actress, “#Pzchat Did the things you went through (got attacked by a political party) change your political opinion?".

She replied, “I’m surprised at how toxic social media in India has become & how, every comment & observation is weighed on a political scale. I’m not a politician, nor am I interested in politics, but as a normal person, I find this deeply disturbing. Having said that, I’m also not a delicate darling or a pushover that anyone can try & bully me, so if anyone tries, they will be in for a rude shock."

Preity Zinta is gearing up for her return to the big screen. She will share the screen with Sunny Deol in Lahore 1947, a film backed by Aamir Khan Productions.

While excitement for the project was already building, director Rajkumar Santoshi further heightened anticipation by revealing that music maestro AR Rahman and celebrated lyricist Javed Akhtar would also be involved.