‘Don’t refer to me as a random celebrity’: Kusha Kapila fires back at foreign journalist for trolling her Cannes appearance

Actress and digital influencer Kusha Kapila responded to a foreign journalist who shared a meme labeling her as a ‘random’ celebrity. Kusha strongly criticized the journalist, commenting, “Don’t refer to me as a random celebrity.” The video, which has been widely circulated online, featured images of Kusha alongside YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and actress Urvashi Rautela.

The meme compares their photos with a scene from the American TV show The Studio. In the scene, Seth Rogen and Catherine O'Hara question the identities of people on the red carpet, remarking that many are influencers who rarely attend the event and focus on making TikTok.

Although the video appeared to be a humorous take, it did not sit well with Kusha Kapila, who responded in the comments to clarify her position and defend her attendance at Cannes.

"You have taken a picture of mine from 2023, slapped on a meme that you are likely making about this year’s Cannes film festival. I have already been called out plenty that year, reflected, course corrected and done my share of apologising and never ever been seen in a place where I don’t deserve a place," she wrote.

Kusha Kapila set the record straight about her appearance at the festival, explaining that she had attended the screening of the show The Idol, watched two episodes, and shared an honest review. She emphasized that she posted pictures and stories from inside the screening, denying the claim that she only appeared briefly on the red carpet.

Addressing the notion that influencers do not belong at red carpet events, Kusha Kapila explained that companies have historically sponsored celebrities and actors to walk the red carpet.

The Thank You For Coming actress acknowledged constructive criticism regarding her acting career, but rejected being dismissed as irrelevant. She stated that it was fair to point out that she has not yet made a significant mark as an actor and that she would continue to work on it.

However, she urged people not to label her as a random celebrity, emphasizing that calling someone's entire existence random is disrespectful. She insisted on being recognized as a creator, explaining that while it might be a meme for others, it is an important part of her identity.

