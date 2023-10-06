Advertisement
Thank You for Coming movie poster

Thank You For Coming

Hindi

Comedy

06 Oct 2023 | 116 Mins

User Rating

0.5/5

Rate this Movie

User Rating

0.5/5

Rate this Movie

Thank You For Coming Movie Review: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill film is credible take on orgasm

Karan Boolani's film Thank You For Coming starring Bhumi Pednekar, plays at a theatre near you, now.

by Rishil Jogani

Published on Oct 06, 2023   |  03:29 PM IST  |  492
News Comment Share
Bhumi Pednekar

Thank You For Coming is a credible film that is bold, raw and sassy (Credit: Balaji Motion Pictures)

Key Highlight

  • Thank You For Coming is a credible film on female orgasms
  • Thank You For Coming now plays at a theatre near you

Name: Thank You for Coming

Cast: Shehnaaz Gill,Anil Kapoor,Bhumi Pednekar

Rating: 3

Karan Boolani's film Thank You For Coming, starring Bhumi Pednekar in a titular role, explores female sexuality and their desire to seek pleasure in a world that is not too concerned about how 'she' feels, very delicately and intricately. The movie is way more than the sex-comedy that it is made to look.

Plot of Thank You For Coming: 

Kanika Kapoor (Bhumi Pednekar) is a single, middle-aged woman who believe it or not, has never had an orgasm. Very early on in the film, it is shown how real life is so very different from the fairytale-like love stories that she has grown up listening to, and watching. Kanika is crushed by societal pressures and stereotypes in the patriarchal world that she's living in. Kanika sets out on the journey to seek the very bare minimum...pleasure.

What works for Thank You For Coming:

Thank You For Coming is thoughtful, and extremely delightful. It perfectly blends humor with a sense of empathy. The movie is inclusive and diverse. Prashashti Singh and Radhika Anand prove that no one can write women better than women. The film is able to ask pertinent questions through its course which would make you self-reflect. It pushes the envelope in more ways than one and talks about how women are so much more than just the men that they date.

What doesn't work for Thank You For Coming:

Thank You For Coming takes some time to get to the point. The first hour of the film is slightly underwhelming when seen in totality. It has a few underwritten characters which makes the film less compelling than what it could have been. There are some issues with the climax as well, due to which it doesn’t leave a very strong mark. Apart from that, the Bhumi Pednekar film is quite a smooth sail.

 

Watch The Thank You For Coming Trailer

Thank You For Coming Acting Performances:

It’s delightful to see Bhumi Pednekar stepping out of the small-town-girl avatar and playing a drop-dead gorgeous diva. Shibani Bedi and Dolly Singh are such good natural performers. They bring a lot of freshness and fun to the table. There seems to be a fine actor trapped within Shibani and hopefully, we will get to see more of that. Kusha Kapila and Shehnaaz Gill look ravishing but they don’t have much to do in the film.
Coming to the men, Karan Kundrra deserved a better role. Sushant carries the trophy home. His spark completely steals the thunder. Anil Kapoor in a cameo adds to the humor quotient of the film without overdoing it. He doesn't seem to age.

Thank You For Coming Final Verdict:

Finally, Thank You For Coming may not be a perfect 'family entertainer' but it is surely a love letter to everyone who believes in fairytales. Despite the flaws throughout the narrative, is a credible film that doesn't deserve to be reduced to a sex comedy. 

3 Stars!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rishil Jogani

A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys studying the f...

Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

Extend your reading on the same topics

user reviews (0)

Movie Reviews

Redirection

Featured

Bollywood

Hollywood

Tollywood

Trending Movies

Jawan

Jawan

Action,Thriller

Released on: 07 Sep 2023

Critics Ratings: 4

Collection: Rupees Sign 1,097.00 cr.

Yellow Strip
The Nun II

The Nun II

Horror

Released on: 07 Sep 2023

Critics Ratings: 2.5

Collection: Rupees Sign 1,684.65 cr.

Yellow Strip
Gran Turismo

Gran Turismo

Action,Drama

Released on: 11 Aug 2023

Critics Ratings: 3.5

Collection: Rupees Sign 882.75 cr.

Yellow Strip

Movie Trailers

upcoming movies

Damsel 2023 movie

Damsel

Action • Fantasy

Release date: 13 Oct 2023

Fair Play 2023 movie Video Icon

Fair Play

Drama • Mystery

Release date: 13 Oct 2023

Leo (2023) 2023 movie Video Icon

Leo (2023)

Action • Thriller

Release date: 19 Oct 2023

NBK 108 2023 movie Video Icon

NBK 108

Action • Drama

Release date: 20 Oct 2023

Dumb Money 2023 movie Video Icon

Dumb Money

Comedy • Drama

Release date: 20 Oct 2023

Yaariyan 2 2023 movie

Yaariyan 2

Drama • Romance

Release date: 20 Oct 2023

Tiger Nageswara Rao 2023 movie Video Icon

Tiger Nageswara Rao

Action • Crime

Release date: 20 Oct 2023

Ganapath - Part 1 2023 movie Video Icon

Ganapath - Part 1

Action • Thriller

Release date: 20 Oct 2023

Pain Hustlers 2023 movie

Pain Hustlers

Crime • Drama

Release date: 27 Oct 2023

Five Nights at Freddy's 2023 movie Video Icon

Five Nights At Freddy's

Horror

Release date: 27 Oct 2023

latest movies

Kraven the Hunter 2023 movie Video Icon

Kraven the Hunter

Action • Science-Fiction

Reptile 2023 movie Video Icon

Reptile

Crime • Drama

Foe 2023 movie Video Icon

Foe

Drama • Science-Fiction

Thank You for Coming 2023 movie Video Icon

Thank You for Coming

Comedy

Khufiya 2023 movie Video Icon

Khufiya

Crime • Thriller

Mission Raniganj 2023 movie Video Icon

Mission Raniganj

Drama

3.5

Dono 2023 movie Video Icon

Dono

Drama • Romance

3

The Creator 2023 movie Video Icon

The Creator

Action • Science-Fiction

3.5

Chandramukhi 2 2023 movie Video Icon

Chandramukhi 2

Comedy • Horror

Skanda 2023 movie Video Icon

Skanda

Action • Drama

3

Explore More

General Trending Topics

General Trending Topics

List of all Topics

Explore More

Explore More
All About Movies

All About Movies

List of movies of all time with all revelant details

Explore More

Explore More
Best Movies to Watch

Best Movies to Watch

All time favourite movies with highest grossing on box office

Explore More

Explore More
×
Advertisement
close