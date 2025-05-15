Paatal Lok Season 3 on cards? Fans expecting makers to take Panchayat 4 route for marking 5 years of Jaideep Ahlawat-led show

Prime Video’s gritty crime thriller Paatal Lok, featuring Jaideep Ahlawat in a career-defining role, marked its 5th anniversary on May 15. As fans celebrated the milestone, many took to the comments section to reminisce about the show’s gripping narrative and powerful performances. Interestingly, viewers were quick to draw parallels with another Prime Video hit, Panchayat, which was recently renewed for a new season on its 5th anniversary. This has sparked fresh speculation that Paatal Lok might follow suit, with fans hoping that a Season 3 announcement could be on the horizon.

Prime Video took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from Paatal Lok Seasons 1 and 2, hitting fans with a wave of nostalgia. The post featured unseen behind-the-scenes moments from the show. Fans were quick to flood the comments section, hoping the makers would announce a new season.

Just a few days ago, the makers of Panchayat took to Instagram to celebrate the show's 4-year anniversary and also announced a new season.

Similarly, fans expected Paatal Lok to follow suit, with one fan commenting, "Oh, this means Paatal Lok season 3 is coming." Honestly, we hope the makers do announce a new season, especially given the overwhelming love and reactions the last one received.

In Paatal Lok Season 2, Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary returns with a darker, more personal investigation that pushes him deeper into the morally murky underworld of crime, politics, and corruption. This time, the stakes are higher as he uncovers a chilling nexus between the political elite and violent right-wing groups.

The season dives into themes of identity, systemic rot, and the cost of truth, all while continuing the gritty, realistic storytelling that made the first season a hit.

The cast of Paatal Lok Season 2 includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome, Gul Panag, Nagesh Kukunoor, Jahnu Barua, Anuraag Arora, Prashant Tamang, Merenla Imsong, and LC Sekhose. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

