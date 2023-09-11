EXCLUSIVE: Bhushan Kumar on Gadar 2, OMG 2, Dream Girl 2 success; 'It's all the franchises which are...'

Bhushan Kumar is one of the most celebrated film producers in the industry and also he is the managing director of T-Series. After firming his company's presence in the music market, Kumar ventured into making films. He has made financially successful films such as Tum Bin, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Patiala House, and Ready and Lucky: No Time for Love. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Bhushan Kumar opened up about the box-office success of recently released films such as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, and Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 while talking about how the franchises are earning the massive success at the box-office.

Bhushan Kumar opens up on Gadar 2, OMG 2, Dream Girl 2 success

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Bhushan Kumar talked about how film franchises are gaining success at the box office of late while praising the massive success of Gadar 2, OMG 2, and Dream Girl 2.

When asked if he believes in the franchise concept and the success of the same, Bhushan said, "It's happening in every franchise film. It happened in Oh My God though it was a good film. It happened in Dream Girl which was a good out-and-out comedy film. I think these two are the best examples of recent times. And, Gadar is unprecedented, it's huge. So it's all the franchises which are working."

Gadar 2 was released on August 11, 2023. The film stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. They reprised their Tara Singh and Sakeena characters and received lots of love from fans.

OMG 2 was also released on August 11, 2023. It stars Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi. The film also received appreciation from fans, as well as critics.

And, Dream Girl 2 was released on August 25, 2023. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday.

