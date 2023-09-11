EXCLUSIVE: Hansal Mehta and Bhushan Kumar join hands for Saroj Khan’s biopic

Bhushan Kumar is among the busiest producers of Hindi Cinema making some of the biggest feature films in today’s time and balancing it with some strong content-based cinema. While his next two feature films for the big screen are Yariyaan 2 and Animal, he is gearing up to make his digital debut with the Bejoy Nambiar directed Kaala, set against the backdrop of black money. And this isn’t going to a one-off scenario as Bhushan Kumar has many other contents in the development stage for digital platforms.

Hansal Mehta working on script of Saroj Khan Biopic

According to sources close to the development, Bhushan Kumar and Hansal Mehta are coming together to make a biopic of legendary Indian choreographer, Saroj Khan. “The biopic is presently in the writing stage and the team is planning to unleash the story in an episodic format. Saroj Khan’s journey in the industry is nothing short of an inspiration for millions of dancers across the globe, and Hansal is trying to be very thorough with his research,” revealed a source close to the development.

Hansal and his team plan to take the Saroj Khan Biopic on floors in 2024. “The idea is to pay an ode to the contribution of Saroj Khan to the dancing community. While the world dances to the steps designed by her, very few know the efforts that went into reaching the position of being the best in the field,” the source informed adding further that the biopic will touch upon several untold facets of Saroj Khan’s life.

Saroj Khan has choreographed songs in over 300 films

Saroj Khan has choreographed for over 300 films through her career spanning over 5 decades and her work includes songs in films like Mr. India, Teezab, Ram Lakhan, Tridev, Chandni, Chaalbaaz, Dil, Khalnayak, Baazigar, Darr, Mohra, Suhaag, Andaz Apna Apna, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Ishq, Aunty No. 1, Pardes, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Mission Kashmir, Devdas, Lagaan, Ajnabee, Yaadein, Veer Zara, Love Aaj Kal and Kalank among many others.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Bhushan Kumar confirmed the above development. You can watch the full video here.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Here’s what Animal Team is planning to launch on Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday