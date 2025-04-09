Kajol claims she was NOT offered Sunny Deol’s Gadar; breaks silence on not using her last name: ‘Mujhe kisi ki tarafdari...’

Kajol has been associated with some of the most iconic projects ever made in Bollywood. Despite coming from a film background and family, she never used her last name to avoid the baggage of lineage. Most recently, the actress talked about her decision in detail. In addition to this, she also refuted claims of being offered Sunny Deol’s Gadar for Sakina's role which eventually went to Ameesha Patel.

While speaking at News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2025, Kajol debunked all the speculations and revealed she was never offered Gadar for Sakina’s part. “Gadar was not offered to me. It was a rumor," she clarified.

The actress admitted that she was offered many other films, which she rejected for different reasons. Without naming any film, she revealed that those films were made, some of which were successful while others were not. However, she emphasized that one can’t claim work that one hasn’t done.

In addition to this, she also talked about her ‘conscious decision’ not to use her last name. She stated that she did so to avoid the pressure of her family’s legacy.

The My Name Is Khan actress shared that while she was entering the industry, her mother and legendary actress Tanuja also pointed out that she has an amazing lineage from her grandmother as well as her grandfather’s side.

However, Kajol defended her decision, stating, “Mujhe uss waqt, aur abhi bhi, lagta hai ki mujhe kisi ki tarafdaari nahi karni thi (But even then, and even now, I felt that I didn’t want to take sides with anyone)."

“I wanted to be true to myself and did not want the baggage of lineage. Toh isliye maine socha ki agar main sirf Kajol ke naam se jaani jaau, to shayad itna pressure nahi aayega mujh par. (That’s why I thought if I am known simply by the name Kajol, maybe there wouldn’t be as much pressure on me)," she further added.

For the unversed, Kajol is the daughter of veteran actress Tanuja and film director Shomu Mukherjee.

On the professional front, she will be next seen in Maa, directed by Vishal Furia. The film is slated for a theatrical release on June 27, 2025.

