EXCLUSIVE: Jasleen Royal on her songs used for Anushka-Virat, Kiara-Sidharth’s weddings; says ‘It’s a big…’

Jasleen Royal is one of the most famous singers and songwriters of today's generation. She is a composer who sings in Punjabi, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati as well as in English languages. Jasleen has received many awards and nominations including a Filmfare Award. She has recently released a music video called Heeriye along with Dulquer Salmaan. She has sung the song with another soulful singer Arijit Singh. Jasleen and Dulquer recently sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and opened up about their new song, romance, longevity of music videos, and her songs played in Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's weddings.

Jasleen Royal opens up on her songs used for Anushka-Virat, Kiara-Sidharth's weddings

For Virat and Anushka's wedding, Jasleen's song Din Shagna Da from the film Phillauri (2017) was used. And, the song Ranjha from the movie Shershaah was used at Kiara and Sidharth's wedding.

In the exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Jasleen Royal was asked about her feeling when she heard her songs played at celebrities' weddings such as Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli.

The singer said, "It feels like a big achievement as a songwriter that your song has more meaning to the people you worked with apart from the films. It's not just a film song for them but becomes an emotion in real life."

Watch the full interview:

She further added, "When Viart and Anushka got married "Din Shagna Da" and when Sid-Kiara got married "Ranjha" were used. It's obviously a very special feeling. You feel happy being a part of someone's special day. It's a big moment for the couple and if they choose the songs it's always a good feeling."

About Heeriye

The marvelous track which was released on July 25, showcases the romantic chemistry of Dulquer and Jasleen. The gravity of the song becomes more powerful with a unique blend of Jasleen's charismatic composition and vocals along with Arijit Singh's soulful voice.

Jasleen Royal has teamed with Arijit Singh for romantic tracks like Tum Hi Ho, Kesariya, and Channa Mereya.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up for the release of his pan-Indian film, King of Kotha. Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, the film is scheduled to release worldwide in August 2023.

