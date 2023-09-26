EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sooraj Barjatya talks reuniting with Salman Khan; Hints at future projects

The highly anticipated film Dono is just around the corner, promising a fresh wave of talent in the industry. This upcoming release will mark the debut of three promising individuals. Rajveer Deol, son of the renowned Sunny Deol, and Paloma Dhillon, daughter of the iconic Poonam Dhillon, are set to make their foray into acting. In a remarkable continuation of a cinematic legacy, Avnish Barjatya, the son of ace filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, will embark on his directorial journey. As the film's release date draws near, we had the privilege of an exclusive conversation with the cast of Dono and the dynamic father-son duo, Sooraj Barjatya, and Avnish Barjatya. During this candid discussion, Sooraj Barjatya not only revealed his plans to create more cinematic gems but also confirmed an exciting collaboration with the ever-popular Salman Khan.

Sooraj Barjatya regrets not making more films

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo director was asked, if he had a reset button, would he want to change anything in his life. To this, the director replied with a smile, “Honestly I’ve got everything and I don’t want to restart. Although maybe I would’ve made one or two films more out of 7 in 35 years,” and laughs.

When inquired about the reason for not producing films frequently, the director stated, “I will make. As a director it’s a choice, jab tak andar se ek aawaz nahin aati hai ki ye banana hai… (Till the time I don’t get a conscious call). He further added, “If I look at Dono, I wish I could have made but no…this is my world but this is not what I am. So as a director, I will have to wait for that one calling ke han ye sooraj bnana hai (that yes, Sooraj let’s make it). So, I guess I have to that’s how I am”

Sooraj Barjatya hints at his upcoming collaboration with Salman Khan

In addition to this, Sooraj Barjatya also spoke about the noise around his collaboration with Salman Khan. Clearing up all the air, he said, “Yeah, I will be making, but right now it's Dono. Because I am very inquisitive to know how Dono will take Rajshri a step forward.” He further added that the 'youngsters' Rajveer and Paloma have taken on step ahead with Dono, and he is waiting and watching how Rajshri can evolve.

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya

It is worth mentioning that Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya share a great bond. The two have collaborated on several super successful projects like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo amongst others.

About Dono

Avnish Barjatya’s directorial Dono features Rajveer Deo and Paloma Dhillon in lead roles. The two will be seen playing the role of a young couple set against the backdrop of a destination wedding. The poster and the trailer of the film have already been appreciated well by the audience.

The film is set to hit the big screens on October 5.

