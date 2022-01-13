Experience twists and turns like never before in the all-new animated flick Hotel Transylvania: Transformania!

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is all set to take you on a ride full of adventures, mysteries, fun, and a heck of a lot of twists and turns! If you are speculating about what to expect from this adventure-packed flick, let us tell you that some big surprises are in store! New characters, intriguing plot-line, elements of curiosity, and a dash of nostalgia makes this movie a must-watch. The film will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video from January 14th.

A new angle will set the plot in motion. The mysterious invention of Van Helsing’s 'Monsterification Ray,’ seems to go haywire, Drac (voiced by Brian Hull) and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny (voiced by Andy Samberg) turns into a monster! But Drac, stripped of his powers, and Johnny (as a monster) must now team up and race across the globe to find a cure for this mysterious invention before it is too late.

The reversal of the role will add a generous dose of fun to the movie. In their new mismatched bodies, we shall see that Drac is now stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny is turned into a monster and is loving things the way they are! Can’t imagine how weird Drac will be as a human figure, can we!

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will feature Selena Gomez as the voice to Drac’s daughter, Mavis and Andy Samberg as the voice of Johnny. It is with help from Mavis (Selena Gomez) and Drac Pack, the characters will look for a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent. Are they going to succeed or not, that we will have to wait and witness! Gomez will also serve as an executive producer of the movie.

We cannot wait to find out how Drac and Johnny will find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent. The suspense just got real and we are eagerly waiting to watch the movie to find out what really happens in the end.

Perfect for people of all ages, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will teleport you to the good old days while also serving you with a new twist in this latest release. Get ready to watch the film that will be exclusively released on Amazon Prime Video globally on January 14, 2022, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.