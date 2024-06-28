Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Italian selfie’ is breaking the internet, and we cannot help but say ‘Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is having a ball of a time with her hubby Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan on her vacation. The actress has been raising the temperatures of social media by dropping some of the stunning pictures.

Today, yet again, she has set the internet on fire with her sun-kissed selfies as she seems to be enjoying the Italian sun.

Kareena Kapoor Khan drops new selfies

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a couple of her pictures. In the first picture, she looks radiant as she is glowing under the sun. With her hair open, the actress looks up in the sky wearing black sunglasses. She is wearing a white swim set paired with white linen pants.

The next picture is of her posing in front of a mirror. She looks stunning in her beach attire and now we cannot wait to see her selfies from the beach. The text she has written on the picture is ‘The Italian selfie’.

Check it out:

Kareena Kapoor’s work front

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Rhea Kapoor’s women-led comedy Crew. This film also starred Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Kapil Sharma, and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. Now she is all geared up to enter Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe Singham Again.

Advertisement

This film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. She also has Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders in the pipeline.

Saif Ali Khan’s work front

Saif Ali Khan too has a couple of exciting films in his kitty. He was last seen in Adipurush alongside Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh. He essayed the role of Raavan. Now he will next be seen in Devara. The Telugu film will star Janhvi Kapoor, Jr. NTR, Shine Tom Chacko, and others in key roles.

The film is being directed by Koratala Siva, and was originally supposed to release on October 10, 2024, but has been preponed to September 27, 2024, occupying the release date of Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor enjoys sunny day on UK beach in teal swimsuit but it's shirtless 'photobomber' Saif Ali Khan who has our attention