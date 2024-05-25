Karisma Kapoor on recreating iconic dance sequence with Madhuri Dixit from Dil To Pagal Hai: 'We still remembered the steps'

Dil To Pagal Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor, will forever be a fans' favorite. Directed by Yash Chopra, the film was released in 1997. Recently, Karisma and Madhuri made waves on social media by recreating their iconic dance sequence from the movie.

The actors recreated the steps of the song Koi Ladki Hai. In a new interview, Kapoor shared her experience recreating the steps with Dixit.

Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's Dance Of Envy recreation was all things fun

Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit recently treated their fans by recreating the dance sequence of Koi Ladki Hai from Dil To Pagal Hai.

Sharing her experience, Kapoor told ETimes, “It was amazing and a lot of fun. MDji, as I call her, is also a dear friend now. Growing up, I loved watching her movies and dance numbers. Ek Do Teen in Tezaab was my favorite track. Getting to work with her in DTPH itself was a big moment for me. Recreating the dance felt like we did it yesterday! We still remembered the steps, and we laughed a lot.”

Karisma, who is aware of how popular this song is among the young generation, further added that she has seen those reels and wants to thank the fans. Continuing, she stated that recreating this iconic moment was special for her because Madhuri Dixit is someone she looks up to.

More about Dil To Pagal Hai

Yash Chopra's directorial Dil To Pagal Hai is one of the most acclaimed movies of the filmmaker. In the film, Rahul, the artistic director of a dance company, and one of its members, Nisha, is secretly in love with him. He is drawn to Pooja, who is married to Ajay.

Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's work front

Karisma was recently seen in Murder Mubarak. Directed by Homi Adajania, the cast also featured Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, and others.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Karisma shared what made her say yes to the film. The actress revealed, "I don't think I played such a whacky eccentric person ever, and I think Homi knows that space and genre and at the same time he is very organic, so I think that for me was very interesting and of course this stellar, talented cast and after Hum Saath Saath Hain, I think this has been my big ensemble film."

On the other hand, Madhuri is currently amongst the judges on the dance reality show Dance Deewane. She is touted to be a part of Kartik Aaryan's Bhul Bhulaiyaa 3. There are reports that Kartik's Rooh Baba will be fighting two spirits, played by Vidya Balan and Madhuri in the film. However, a confirmation about the same in still awaited.

