Katrina Kaif keeps it casual as she returns to Mumbai after Tiger 3 international shoot schedule; PHOTOS

Actress is back in Mumbai after wrapping up the international shoot schedule for Tiger 3. The gorgeous star was snapped making her way home from the Mumbai airport on Monday morning. Katrina, who had left for Tiger 3 shoot with a while back, returned after shooting for it in several locations including Russia and Austria. The actress looked fresh as she walked out of the terminal towards her car at the Mumbai airport. Last week Emraan Hashmi also returned after wrapping the international schedule.

As Katrina returned, she was snapped by the paparazzi. The actress greeted them from a distance amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Katrina was seen clad in a white YSL tee with black skin-fitted jeans. The actress is also seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses and her hair was pulled back in a ponytail. Katrina smiled and waved to the paps from a distance as she kept walking towards her car. Fans too could be seen trying to get a selfie with her. Katrina kept it cool as she headed home.

While Katrina was in Austria and Russia, she shared several photos from the sets of Tiger 3. The gorgeous star kept fans updated about the locations that she and Salman were shooting at. Even fans in several locations caught up with Salman and Katrina for photos and the two did not disappoint them. Eventually, photos with fans made their way to social media and went viral.

Talking about Tiger 3, it stars Salman and Katrina in the lead role. Reportedly, Emraan Hashmi is playing the antagonist in the third part of the franchise. The film is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and is backed by Yash Raj Films. The international schedule included shooting in places like Russia, Turkey and Austria.

