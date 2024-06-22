Kota Factory Season 3: Jitendra Kumar wants to have Shraddha Kapoor or Kartik Aaryan as his social media manager; here's why

Kota Factory's season 3 was released on Netflix on June 20 and received huge appreciation from the audience. Jitendra Kumar and Ahsaas Channa are two of the biggest stars of the show and are adored by fans for their characters.

Recently Jitendra opened up about how he would like to have Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan as his social media managers if given a chance. Ahsaas also said that she'd love to have Shraddha manage her social media channels.

During a recent interactive session with We Are Yuvaa, Kota Factory actors Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa, and Mayur More were asked to share who would they hire as a social media manager from the industry.

Responding to the question, Ahsaas took the name of Shraddha Kapoor. Explaining the reason, she said that Kapoor is "very natural, she's herself and she's fun," while adding that because she always shows her fun side, she's relatable.

Jitendra took the names of Shraddha and Kartik Aaryan while mentioning "ye dono mujhe sahi lagte hain (I find these two good)," he said.

Opening about the same, Mayur More said that he'd like to have Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhai because he likes his vibe and needs someone who can have fun.

More about Kota Factory

Kota Factory is a comedy-drama that sheds light on the life of aspiring engineers who prepare for the IIT entrance exams at coaching centers in Kota. Directed by Raghav Subbu, it has become one of the most acclaimed Hindi web series in the past few years.

The first season of Kota Factory was released on YouTube in 2019 and became a huge success. Following its popularity, OTT giant Netflix bought its rights and released season 2 in 2021. Now 3 years later, its season 3 has come and is again winning hearts.

Jitendra Kumar plays the role of teacher/mentor Jeetu Bhaiya in the series which has become a favorite of several students. Apart from him, the series features Ahsaas Channa, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Revathi Pillai, and Urvi Singh in the lead.

