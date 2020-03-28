Kriti Kharbanda gets candid about working on Taish, marriage with Pulkit Samrat, 21 days lockdown & more

Kriti Kharbanda opens up about the 21 days lockdown, on being in quarantine for 14 days, actors she would like to work with in future, her marriage plans with Pulkit Samrat and much more.

Kriti Kharbanda, who was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti with John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, and Saurabh Shukla went live on Instagram with Pinkvilla today. From her views on the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to her marriage plans with boyfriend and actor Pulkit Samrat, the actress spoke everything. Talking about how she is finding this quarantine period, the actress said that this quarantine period has been a little difficult because she has been on self-isolation since March 12th. She along with her boyfriend had returned from Delhi and has been on lockdown since then.

Further, Kriti shared her thoughts about the initiative that Narendra Modi took of the lockdown of India for 21 days. She said that it is a fantastic movie taken by the Prime Minister and we have to be responsible and stay safe. Further about the series that she is currently binging on with Pulkit Samrat, the actress said that now she is controlling the TV and has been watching FRIENDS and Sex In The City back to back. Talking about her upcoming movie Taish, the Housefull 4 actress said that they are done with the shoot and it went well. She said that she was lucky to have worked with the director Bejoy Nambiar. She has never played a character like this before and is impressed with herself.

Kriti Kharbanda is a dog lover and has a pet at her house too. On families abandoning pets assuming that they carry this deadly virus, Kriti said that the only word that comes to her mind is 'cruel'. Talking about her favourite projects that she has done so far, the actress said that it is the Kannada film Googly and Hindi film Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. Kriti further spoke about skincare, her marriage with Pulkit, what she and Pulkit are up to and much more.

Watch Kriti Kharbanda's entire chat here:

Kriti Kharbanda on dating Pulkit Samrat, marriage plans & being stranded during Chennai floods from PINKVILLA on Vimeo.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More