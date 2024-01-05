10 Hindi comedy movies on Amazon Prime that will leave you in splits: Welcome to Badrinath Ki Dulhania

The comedy genre indeed holds a special place in the world of cinema, loved by audiences around the globe. Bollywood, known for its versatility, has explored various forms of comedy, delivering films that are hilarious in their story and acting.

For those seeking a dose of laughter, Amazon Prime Video, a prominent OTT platform, boasts a diverse collection of Hindi comedy movies. Whether you're planning a romantic date night with your partner or looking to share moments of joy with family and friends, these films cater to different tastes, ensuring an enjoyable and lighthearted experience.

List of 10 Hindi comedy movies on Amazon Prime to entertain you:

1. Good Newwz (2019)

Running Time: 2 hours 11 mins

2 hours 11 mins IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani Director: Raj Mehta

Raj Mehta Writer: Raj Mehta, Jyoti Kapoor, Rishabh Sharma

Raj Mehta, Jyoti Kapoor, Rishabh Sharma Year of release: 2019

Good Newzz unfolds the comedic tale of two married couples who share the same surnames. Opting for in-vitro fertilization in their quest for parenthood, they await the arrival of their upcoming babies. However, the plot takes a hilarious turn when a doctor's blunder plunges them into a complicated situation, giving rise to uproarious chaos and unforeseen troubles.

Advertisement

2. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018)

Running Time: 2 hours 17 mins

2 hours 17 mins IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Comedy/Romance Movie Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh

Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh Director: Luv Ranjan

Luv Ranjan Writer: Luv Ranjan, Rahul Mody

Luv Ranjan, Rahul Mody Year of release: 2018

In Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the unshakeable bond between Sonu and Titu faces a formidable test. Titu, in his innocence, decides to take the plunge into matrimony with Sweety, a woman whom Sonu believes is too good to be true. The plot and the performances make it one of the best Hindi comedy movies on Amazon Prime.

3. Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)

Running Time: 2 hours 18 mins

2 hours 18 mins IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Comedy/Romance Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sahil Vaid

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sahil Vaid Director: Shashank Khaitan

Shashank Khaitan Writer: Shashank Khaitan

Shashank Khaitan Year of release: 2017

Badrinath Ki Dulhania narrates the tale of Badri, who finds himself captivated by Vaidehi and dreams of making her his life partner. However, Vaidehi harbors aspirations of becoming an air hostess. BKD is a delightful blend of hilarious jokes and the charismatic chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

4. Fukrey (2013)

Running Time: 2 hours 15 mins

2 hours 15 mins IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha

Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha Director: Mrighdeep Singh Lamba

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba Writer: Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Vipul Vig

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Vipul Vig Year of release: 2013

One of the top Bollywood comedy movies on Amazon Prime, Fukrey is about four individuals struggling with studies, who have a shared desire to make quick and easy money. Their quest leads them to encounter the infamous Bholi, and the story turns into a rollercoaster ride as the complexities of their lives intensify.

Advertisement

5. Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011)

Running Time: 2 hours 19 mins

2 hours 19 mins IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Comedy/Romance Movie Star Cast: Imran Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ali Zafar, Tara D’Souza

Imran Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ali Zafar, Tara D’Souza Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali Abbas Zafar Writer: Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali Abbas Zafar Year of release: 2011

In Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Kush takes on the mission of finding the perfect Indian bride for his brother, Luv. The seemingly straightforward task takes an unexpected turn when Kush himself falls head over heels in love with the ideal candidate, Dimple. What ensues is an entertaining journey that keeps the audience hooked from start to finish.

6. 3 Idiots (2009)

Running Time: 2 hours 44 mins

2 hours 44 mins IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani

Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi

Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi Year of release: 2009

3 Idiots is the story of three college mates who forge a strong bond. Years later, a bet propels two of them on a quest to locate their long-lost friend. Regarded as one of the best comedy movies on Prime India, it not only offers laughter but also beautifully illustrates how a positive outlook can conquer difficulties.

7. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009)

Running Time: 2 hours 24 mins

2 hours 24 mins IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Comedy/Romance Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Rajkumar Santoshi Writer: Rajkumar Santoshi, K. Rajeshwar, R.D. Tailang

Rajkumar Santoshi, K. Rajeshwar, R.D. Tailang Year of release: 2009

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is about Prem, who finds himself in the intricate web of love when he falls for Jenny. The twist in the plot unfolds as Jenny is already in love with someone else. Despite his feelings, Prem selflessly decides to sacrifice his own love and lend a helping hand to ensure Jenny gets married to the love of her life.

Advertisement

8. Welcome (2007)

Running Time: 2 hours 27 mins

2 hours 27 mins IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Feroz Khan, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, Mallika Sherawat

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Feroz Khan, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, Mallika Sherawat Director: Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee Writer: Anees Bazmee, Rajeev Kaul, Praful Parekh

Anees Bazmee, Rajeev Kaul, Praful Parekh Year of release: 2007

Welcome stands out as one of the most uproarious comedy movies on Amazon Prime in Hindi. The story revolves around Rajiv, played by Akshay Kumar, who finds himself smitten with Sanjana, portrayed by Katrina Kaif. Sanjana hails from a family entrenched in a life of crime. The ensuing comedic chaos unfolds as Rajiv endeavors to convince Sanjana's family to abandon their criminal pursuits.

9. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006)

Running Time: 2 hours 23 mins

2 hours 23 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Rimi Sen, and Paresh Rawal

Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Rimi Sen, and Paresh Rawal Director: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Writer: Neeraj Vora

Neeraj Vora Year of release: 2006

In Golmaal, the plot revolves around four friends with a penchant for conning people. They set their sights on the home of a blind couple, masquerading as their grandson from America. The comedic escapade takes an unexpected turn when each of them finds themselves falling in love with the same woman.

10. Munna Bhai MBBS (2003)

Running Time: 2 hours 29 mins

2 hours 29 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Dutt, Gracy Singh, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Rohini Hattangadi, Jimmy Shergill

Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Dutt, Gracy Singh, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Rohini Hattangadi, Jimmy Shergill Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Abbas Tyrewala

Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Abbas Tyrewala Year of release: 2003

In Munna Bhai MBBS, Munna, a goon with a heart of gold, embarks on a journey to fulfill his father's dream of becoming a doctor. With support from his loyal sidekick, Circuit, Munna takes the unconventional route of enrolling himself in medical college. This decision, however, leads to a series of comical events as he clashes with the stern Dr. Asthana.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 10 best Bollywood movies on social issues: Darlings to Thappad