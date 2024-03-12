Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Wedding: 5 times soon-to-be-married couple spoke fondly of each other

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They have been dating each other for several years, and now, according to reports, the couple is set to tie the knot on 15 March in Delhi. A new report suggested that their Delhi wedding will be a four-day affair, and the Fukrey cast is expected to attend the grand event. Ahead of their special day, let's recollect times the soon-to-be-married couples spoke about each other in several interviews.

5 times Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda opened up about each other

1. When Kriti Kharbanda talked about her marriage plans with Pulkit Samrat

In 2021, Kriti Kharbanda once spoke about her wedding plans with boyfriend-actor Pulkit Samrat. Although she opened up about her relationship with the Samrat, anything beyond that is very personal to her.

Kriti told ETimes, "I choose to answer this question only to my parents. I am an extremely private person. But I am also someone who does not shy away from accepting what her reality is. When Pulkit and I started dating each other, I was very open about it. As open as I can be, I’ve already shared it with everyone. Anything beyond that is a very sacred part of the relationship for me, these are the things which are private and meant only for me and my family."

"Unfortunately or fortunately, I don’t allow anyone to enter that space. While I understand there is curiosity, the honest truth of the matter is that for me, it is a sacred part of my relationship and it is a private matter and I share it as much as I am comfortable with," she added.

She was also asked about a lavish wedding to which Kriti responded, "I am a very spontaneous person. I’m not one of those girls who have planned this in my head. Very frankly, I am telling you I’ve never thought about it. I have always believed in living in the moment."

2. When Pulkit Samrat opened up on marriage plans with Kriti Kharbanda

With several Bollywood couples tying the knot in the recent past, actor Pulkit Samrat was also once asked if he plans to marry actor girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda soon. The actor described the two of them as 'best friends' and dodged the question, saying that marriage sometimes changes that equation.

Speaking with Bombay Times, Pulkit responded to a marriage question, saying, “Mera toh funda simple hai (My funda is simple), as long as you are living as best friends things are sorted. That way, aapke jhagde aur pyaar friends wale hote hai (Your arguments and love are all friendly). When it comes to marriage, it tends to sometimes change this equation between the two individuals. So, as long as you are best friends, you are sorted, why stress so much?”

The actor also shared how they complement each other in their relationship. “As best friends or companions, we push each other to grow individually in our own lives and focus on work. Both of us are ambitious individuals," he said. Pulkit further added that they have had their share of slips in their careers, and so they need that constant push.

"I am lucky to have her in my life as she keeps me grounded and on track. So, right now, that’s what we are doing, just trying to be the best version of ourselves so that we can be even better for each other,” he said.

3. When Pulkit Samrat says Kriti Kharbanda 'completes him'

During an exclusive interview with Times Now Digital, Samrat got candid about his relationship with Kriti. Talking about the moment he fell in love with her, Pulkit said, "I wish I could describe it and pinpoint it. But if you write this, she is going to kill me. So, I don't have an answer to this. It is just a feeling that started growing and now it is getting bigger and bigger."

The actor also talked about the best part of the relationship with Kriti. He said, "She grounds me, she completes me, and she has brought a lot of khairat in my life. I hope I have done something good and that's why I have found her."

4. When Kriti Kharbanda indirectly opened up about her relationship with Pulkit Samrat

During an old interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kriti indirectly opened up about her relationship with Pulkit. She said, "It’s a good feeling people think so. I think we look great together. That’s for people to find out (whether they’re dating). I am not saying, ‘yes’ and nor am I saying ‘no’.” Well, stuck in middle, are they?"

5. Kriti Kharbanda confirms March wedding with adorable post

On this year's Valentine's Day, Pulkit shared a photo of himself embracing Kriti as they sail on a boat in an exotic location. Sharing the picture, he wrote the words ‘I do,’ sparking speculation among fans about their wedding. His caption read, “Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you.. @kriti.kharbanda.” On the other hand, Kriti’s post shared just 15 minutes before Pulkit’s, hinted at a March wedding as she wrote, “Let’s March together, hand in hand #happyvalentinesday.”

Meanwhile, according to reports, the pre-wedding festivities for Kriti and Pulkit will commence on 13th March, and on march 15, they will tie the knot in ITC Grand Bharat located in Manesar, Delhi NCR.

